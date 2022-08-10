ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth ISD's safety and security teams prepare for the upcoming school year

By Erin Jones
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EjZmO_0hBDsDLx00

Fort Worth ISD's safety and security teams prepare for the upcoming school year 02:20

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Safety and security was the center of the Fort Worth ISD school board's special meeting Tuesday night.

The district's safety and security team said they've been busy over the summer looking at doors and locks, cameras, fire alarms, intercoms and PA systems.

"It was imperative that we get safety and security right this summer and we began immediately meeting as a team to make sure that all our safety equipment was functioning at as close to 100% as you could," Fort Worth ISD Executive Director of Safety and Security Daniel Garcia said.

Fort Worth PD hosted an active shooter and "Stop the Bleed" training and principals and assistant principals went through district safety and security training.

"All of this information, we follow the guidelines of the Texas School Safety Center," Garcia said.

Heading into this school year, the district will employ close to 50 contracted law enforcement officers and more than 150 campus monitors.

All employees and secondary students will be required to have badges on at all times. There will be weekly door checks and monthly campus safety drills, and there will be a new emergency management communications system.

The newest enhancement is the district's "Campus Safety & Emergency Response Team," formed to meet new TEA requirements.

"It's kind of an enhancement of what we kind of already had in place with safety teams, but we want to take it a step further," Garcia said.

Any staff member who wants to participate can do so. This team will focus on emergency management and train to effectively respond to emergencies.

Those attending Tuesday's meeting gave their thoughts.

"I think it's good that they're finally discussing this," former student Carlos Turcios said. "They're finally making a committee. I hope with this new committee that they're actually able to implement some good safety guidelines because we need good security in every single campus."

In the future, district officials say they plan to have lockdown shades installed at all high schools. They're also looking at reducing portable buildings, which are not as safe for students and staff.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Back to school brings new stressors to students, parents, and teachers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The three largest North Texas school districts – Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington – begin classes on Monday.With that, many parents said they're stressed about all the challenges that can bring. Before kids head to school, parents have a lot on their mind, from health concerns..."We're still worried about COVID and whether or not the schools have completely taken away any kind of protection," said parent Karen Sweeton. To bus delays..."That's a little problem we are having at the moment is the busing, trying to get her on the bus to go," said parent Vanessa Avran. And making sure their...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD upgrade and expand security before school starts

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The majority of North Texas students head back to class next week. In the two biggest school districts, police are expected to be on their toes more than ever with the security of children and teachers now the primary concern. A lot of money has been spent both at Dallas Independent School District and by Fort Worth Independent School District to upgrade and expand security after what happened in Uvalde. But Fort Worth and Dallas police want to send a message - that the single most important tools to keep schools safe could end up being your own eyes...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD looking to hire more school bus drivers

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Bus driver shortages continue to impact districts in the metroplex. Fort Worth ISD is still looking to hire 40 more drivers ahead of the school year.  In the last two years, the district lost about 25% of its drivers and they still haven't bounced back. To make up for it, drivers had to put in extra hours to cover additional routes. This year they've simplified bus routes and made them more efficient. "We've created a situation now where we feel our busses will be able to run on time," FWISD Chief of Operations Joseph Coburn said.  The district is offering incentives for people to join. They raised driver pay to $22 an hour and are offering bonuses to employees that refer someone.  Texas requires bus drivers to have a valid Texas CDL Class B driver's license with (P) passenger and (S) school bus endorsement, a Texas School Bus Driver Safety training certificate, and a completed 20-hour certification course. 
CBS DFW

Irving ISD teacher celebrating 50 years with the district

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — If you are lucky enough to take Latin in Irving ISD, there's a 100% chance you'd have Ann Price-Ouzts as your teacher. "I am the only Latin teacher at the Irving Independent School District," Price-Ouzts said. To her students, she's Ms. Price. That was her name when she started, nearly 50 years ago.It takes a special kind of person to teach. But it's something even more special to dedicate your entire life to the calling. This coming week, she celebrates her 50th anniversary teaching for the district."I knew that when I was maybe two years old, I wanted to be a teacher... each student brings something new to me," she said.Price-Ouzts says she sometimes likes to reminisce on the things that have changed over the years like hairstyles, clothes, and technology. For her, the hardest thing is to watch people go. "And I will probably cry the entire first day. But maybe my students will keep me laughing," she said.But there is one thing she says that will always stay the same... her love for it all. "I don't want to quit," Price-Ouzts said through tears. "I love the kids and I love teaching Latin."
IRVING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Education
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

After school activities are back up and running across North Texas

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Back to school season is in full gear and besides preparing for the school day, many parents are figuring out after school plans and how to keep them safe.It's go-time for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County with area schools about to start, demand for their after school program is high with a concentrated effort at keeping everyone safe. Spaces like the location near E. Rosedale Street in Fort Worth helps occupy over 30,000 kids in Tarrant County. "We are seeing unprecedented need since COVID," said Daphne Barlow Stigliano, president and CEO of the Boys...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas college installs new security features following a 2017 shooting

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - North Lake College in Irving might be considered one of the most high-tech campuses in North Texas — partly because of what happened five years ago.It was covered in chaos after a man with a gun walked onto campus killing 20-year-old student Janeera Nickol Gonzalez.CAMERASYou can see the exact spot it happened on one of the thousands of new motion-sensored cameras. They are among major security changes at the seven main and 20 satellite campuses."They have those analytic features on them," says Dallas College Police Chief Lauretta Hill."A red dot indicates motion," she explained. A green box...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Construction company blames legal dispute with Arlington ISD for bankruptcy filing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A North Texas construction company is permanently closing its doors, leaving dozens of customers with thousands of dollars of unfinished work.The owner of RJ Construction blames the Arlington Independent School District for the bankruptcy filing, claiming the district never paid the company for work it did on a school damaged by Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.RJ Construction's fight against AISD received a lot of attention in the past year and garnered the company's owner, Robert Jordan, a good deal of community support.Now, many of those same supporters say they're the real victims in all this."She...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#School Safety#Isd School Board
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts still searching for teachers as students return

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers."I had no idea what to expect," said Frank Pittenger, who stopped by a Dallas ISD job fair.It's been decades since he worked as a teacher, but with his ESL certification, he got an offer on the spot."I'm gonna get hired, after about an hour," said Pittenger.Across the state, there have been dire warnings of a teacher shortage."I know schools are struggling with this trying to open," said State Representative Gary VanDeaver at a hearing of the Texas House Public Education...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event

North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
CBS DFW

Arlington ISD implements new alert system to send updates during an emergency

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Safety and security has been at the top of many people's minds as Arlington Independent School District students prepare to start class next week. The district has announced the launch of a new alert system to send updates to everyone during and after an emergency. "The first things a parent wants to know is what's going on at my school and that's an appropriate response, everyone would want to know," said Arlington ISD Superintendent, Dr. Marcelo Cavazos. He said he can never guarantee that there won't be an emergency within the district, but he said he can say they have...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Local non-profit helps first generation college students with guidance and financial assistance

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're the parent of a college hopeful, you know just how expensive getting a four year degree can be. Often times, student loans are entered into the equation and it can take decades to pay off.   A local non-profit is working to help some of those most in need, first generation college students. Even as a teen mom, Gladys Macias was able to graduate high school and was determined to become the first in her family to graduate college. "I felt like it was up to me to make them proud and I owed it to them...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS DFW

Move-In Mafia helps Paul Quinn College freshmen move in

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's hard to imagine heading off to college and moving into a dorm with little more than the clothes on your back. But for students with scholarships who are coming from foster homes and families with limited incomes, it's an unfortunate reality. More than a dozen incoming students at Paul Quinn College don't have to worry about that thanks to a small non-profit with a big heart. Rarely has so much effort been made to furnish a college dorm room. TeeJ Mercer is overseeing dorm room makeovers for 13 lucky incoming freshmen at Paul Quinn College. "It's very simple, we're...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Governor Greg Abbott continues campaign push for school choice

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott continued his campaign push for school choice in Dallas on Thursday, saying a one size fits all approach to education doesn't work when you have kids that aren't the same size. At The King's Academy, a private school with an enrollment of about 70 students, Abbott met with administrators, parents and teachers to talk about education successes outside of the public school system. Making the case that parents know the best way for their children to succeed, Abbott said getting behind that would be the best path for state success. "There are some parents...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas man accused of flying drug-loaded drone into Fort Worth prison yard

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - He allegedly flew a drone loaded with drugs, prepaid phones and mp3 players into a Fort Worth prison yard. Now Bryant LeRay Henderson will likely find himself behind bars. The 42-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of attempting to provide contraband in prison, one count of serving as an airman without an airman's certificate, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Henderson makes his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton on Aug. 12. "Contraband drone deliveries are quickly becoming the bane of prison officials' existence. Illicit goods pose a...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

City of Fort Worth new budget includes spending more on safety and cleanliness

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - With a boost in revenue from soaring property values, Fort Worth plans to spend more next year to keep the city "safe and clean."The $2.3 billion budget presented to city council members Tuesday includes money for more police officers and firefighters, but also spending on streetlights, road markers and environmental cleanup.City Manager David Cooke recommended lowering the city tax rate by $0.02. Because of rising property values, it would still result in an tax bill increase of about $127 for the average homeowner over 2022.Water rates and fees for garbage collection will stay flat, with...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead in officer involved shooting in Richland Hills

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Richland Hills. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Boulevard 26 and Glenview to Vance was closed for the investigation.Police said this all started when a man shooting a rifle in the middle of Hardesty Street. Responding officers said that the suspect pointed the rifle at them, and that's when they shot him.Texas Rangers are investigating.
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Viral video shows fight between employee and passenger at DFW Airport

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A video capturing a fight between an airline employee and a passenger at DFW Airport has gone viral on social media.The DFW Airport Department of Public Safety said that on August 11 at about 10:30 a.m., officers were called to a gate in Terminal E after the fight broke out between Spirit Airlines supervisor Emmanuel Sullivan and passenger Ayriana Angenet Bailey Davis.Davis allegedly hit Sullivan after he took her boarding pass because she was being aggressive and disruptive.According to police, Sullivan said that the episode started when he was at the gate and approached by a woman...
CBS DFW

Beto O'Rourke blasts heckler during speech on Uvalde shooting in Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A video of Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas Governor in this year's upcoming elections, lashing out at a heckler during a speech in Mineral Wells has been making the rounds on social media this week.The video, provided to CBS 11 by CNN Newssource through the Beto O'Rourke campaign, shows the candidate at a town hall passionately speaking about the Uvalde shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead in May. He criticizes current gun laws allowing for the purchase of AR-15 style rifles "designed for use on the battlefield in Vietnam to penetrate...
MINERAL WELLS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man hospitalized after being stabbed by wife

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A man in Fort Worth was taken to the hospital after his wife stabbed him in a case of family violence early Saturday morning.Just before 4:30 a.m. on August 13, Fort Worth police officers, fire crews, and MedStar personnel responded to a call about a stabbing in the 700 block of River Hill Lane.Officers found a man who had been stabbed in his abdomen. He told police that he'd gotten into an argument with his wife that turned into a physical confrontation.During the fight, the victim's wife grabbed a knife and stabbed him.The man was taken to JPS Hospital for medical treatment and in is critical condition. His wife has been taken into custody, and Fort Worth police detectives are investigating.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
132K+
Followers
22K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy