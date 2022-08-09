Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Chamber backs Burt Jones for lieutenant governor
ATLANTA – The Georgia Chamber of Commerce endorsed Republican state Sen. Burt Jones for lieutenant governor Wednesday. The business group cited Jones’ pro-business record in its endorsement announcement. Jones also is the owner of a small business.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia sets new records for investment, job growth
ATLANTA — New investment in Georgia topped $21.2 billion during the last fiscal year, with 358 projects creating 51,132 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday. The investment and jobs figures surpassed the state’s previous records by 94% and 53%, respectively.
Henry County Daily Herald
Almost one-fifth of Georgia women of reproductive age lack insurance
ATLANTA – A new report from the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families has found that about 20% of Georgia women of childbearing age are uninsured. The rate of uninsured women between 18 and 44 years old is one of the highest in the country, putting Georgia in 46th place on a national ranking, the report said.
Henry County Daily Herald
Judge revokes bond for man accused of shooting disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh in an attempted insurance fraud scheme
A South Carolina judge revoked bond Thursday for Curtis Edward Smith, the man accused of shooting disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head last year in an alleged insurance fraud scheme. Smith, a former acquaintance and client of Murdaugh, faces a myriad of charges in relation to his involvement with...
Henry County Daily Herald
Arrested in Hawaii, Instagram model Courtney Clenney faces murder charge in Miami for death of boyfriend
Miami, Florida (WFOR) -- An Instagram model who was involved in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend has been arrested in Hawaii. The attorney for Courtney Clenney confirmed to CBS4 that she is facing a charge of murder in the April 3rd killing of Christian Toby Obumseli, who was fatally stabbed inside One Paraiso in Edgewater.
