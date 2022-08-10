ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

Parents preparing for the first day of school stress importance of safety

By Jason Takhtadjian
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayn9a_0hBDrZUU00

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The new school year is almost here, but as COVID-19 lingers and shootings continue to be a nationwide issue, do parents have concerns about sending children back to the classroom?

On August 11, the South Sioux City Community School District will ring the bell on a new school year, but parents that spoke with KCAU 9 at the open house have mixed feelings about school safety.

“Safety number one, yup. That’s all we care about, safety,” said Melissa Calderon, a parent.

Sioux City School Board begins search to fill vacant seat

Melissa Calderon has kids in the South Sioux City Community School District.

“Safety and COVID and communication. You know, parents want to know everything about, you know, our little ones,” Calderon said.

According to the CDC, more than 100,000 new daily COVID cases are still recorded in the United States, but South Sioux City’s School District isn’t changing their COVID protocol from last year, making vaccines, masks, and social distancing optional.

“Parents are welcome into the school again and we just made sure that we took precautions in the classroom. We wash hands and use hand sanitizer and we continue to do that,” said District Safety Coordinator, Ben Schultz.

The District Safety Coordinator said there are plans in place to tackle rising COVID case numbers.

“We do have a district team that analyzes that information, and they’ll meet as a cabinet, district administration and we’ll get that out to the principals and we are ready to shift when we need to,” said Schultz.

Some parents said they’re trusting their district officials.

“I think that’s something that’s, you know, come through. It’s happened and we all just need to learn to be safe about it,” said Raul Ecobedo, a parent.

This includes the district’s approach in handling emergency situations. Over the summer, the district took a proactive approach in light of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in Uvalde.

Kids’ mental health in Iowa shows promise yet concerning, statistics show

“We have additional training that is going on. We just trained our secretaries, our new teachers, and we’ll offer professional development throughout the year for our teachers,” said Schultz.

Training that’s passed on to students.

“From the very first day students come into our classrooms, we’re talking to them about school safety. We’re telling students that we’re going to the best we can working as educators to keep students safe,” said Nicholas Kleve, a 5th grade teacher at Lewis & Clark Elementary.

Giving parents peace of mind heading into the new school year.

“I really don’t have any concerns honestly, as long as the school helps kids stay clean, we will do our part at home to keep them clean. It should be fine,” said Anthony Timberman, a parent.

The Sioux City Community School District also has a similar approach to dealing with COVID-19. District officials said they will follow CDC guidelines, like staying home for five days if you test positive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Health
South Sioux City, NE
Education
Sioux City, IA
Education
Sioux City, IA
Health
City
South Sioux City, NE
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Health
Local
Nebraska Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Stress#Linus Mental Health#School Safety#Diseases#General Health#Sioux City School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
KCAU 9 News

2022 Metro Football Media Day

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – There were plenty of snaps and smiles to go around during the annual Sioux City Metro Football Media Day at Elwood Olsen Stadium on Saturday morning. Though Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West, Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, South Sioux City, and Dakota Valley were all eager to […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Explorers continue winning ways in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Sioux City Explorers took game one of the three game series with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.  Sioux City started the scoring in the second. Gabe Snyder reached on an error to lead off the inning and scored on a Zack Kone single. Ademar Rifaela added another run when […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy