Parents preparing for the first day of school stress importance of safety

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The new school year is almost here, but as COVID-19 lingers and shootings continue to be a nationwide issue, do parents have concerns about sending children back to the classroom?

On August 11, the South Sioux City Community School District will ring the bell on a new school year, but parents that spoke with KCAU 9 at the open house have mixed feelings about school safety.

“Safety number one, yup. That’s all we care about, safety,” said Melissa Calderon, a parent.

Melissa Calderon has kids in the South Sioux City Community School District.

“Safety and COVID and communication. You know, parents want to know everything about, you know, our little ones,” Calderon said.

According to the CDC, more than 100,000 new daily COVID cases are still recorded in the United States, but South Sioux City’s School District isn’t changing their COVID protocol from last year, making vaccines, masks, and social distancing optional.

“Parents are welcome into the school again and we just made sure that we took precautions in the classroom. We wash hands and use hand sanitizer and we continue to do that,” said District Safety Coordinator, Ben Schultz.

The District Safety Coordinator said there are plans in place to tackle rising COVID case numbers.

“We do have a district team that analyzes that information, and they’ll meet as a cabinet, district administration and we’ll get that out to the principals and we are ready to shift when we need to,” said Schultz.

Some parents said they’re trusting their district officials.

“I think that’s something that’s, you know, come through. It’s happened and we all just need to learn to be safe about it,” said Raul Ecobedo, a parent.

This includes the district’s approach in handling emergency situations. Over the summer, the district took a proactive approach in light of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in Uvalde.

“We have additional training that is going on. We just trained our secretaries, our new teachers, and we’ll offer professional development throughout the year for our teachers,” said Schultz.

Training that’s passed on to students.

“From the very first day students come into our classrooms, we’re talking to them about school safety. We’re telling students that we’re going to the best we can working as educators to keep students safe,” said Nicholas Kleve, a 5th grade teacher at Lewis & Clark Elementary.

Giving parents peace of mind heading into the new school year.

“I really don’t have any concerns honestly, as long as the school helps kids stay clean, we will do our part at home to keep them clean. It should be fine,” said Anthony Timberman, a parent.

The Sioux City Community School District also has a similar approach to dealing with COVID-19. District officials said they will follow CDC guidelines, like staying home for five days if you test positive.

