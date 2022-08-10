MOUNTAIN HOME, AR– The best-used book sale in the state is back this weekend, and best of all, the proceeds of the book sale will benefit Library programs and events. This week, Thursday, August 18 – Saturday, August 20, enjoy a great selection of books, including many hardcover books under $3 and paperbacks priced at under $1. Please “Round-Up” your purchase at checkout as a bonus for the Library! Book Sale Hours: Thursday 8:30 to 5:00. Friday 9 to 5:00. Saturday 10 to 1:00. Saturday morning, items are 1/2 price. A $2 per bag sale starts at noon.

