West Plains, MO

CAROLINE JUNE MAGGARD

Caroline June Maggard, a resident of Willow Springs, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, while at her son’s home in Willow Springs. She was born June 23, 1938, in Bruner, MO to Otis Emmett Luttrull and Edna Leona (Horton) Luttrull and was 84 years old. Caroline grew up at...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
8th Annual Bridges Back to School Bash & Health Fair

(West Plains, MO) The West Plains Schools Bridges Program hosted it’s 8th Annual Bridges Back to School Bash & Health Fair on Saturday. Organizer Cyndi Wright reported that 650 kids were pre-registered for the event in which kids receive school supplies as well as personal care items. The Bridges...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Resurfacing of Route 160 near West Plains Begins August 25

West Plains, MO. – U.S. Route 160 near West Plains will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform resurface work and construct a center turn lane. This section of roadway is located from County Road 6070 to just west of Route AB...
WEST PLAINS, MO
Armed Criminal Action Charge Dropped in Texas County Murder Cold Case

Houston, MO. – The charge of Armed Criminal Action has been dropped at the individual accused of murdering a Texas County man in 2007. Tommie Whetzell, age 63 of Liberal, Missouri, remains in police custody without bond on the charge of 1st Degree Murder and Discharge a Firearm at or from a motor vehicle for the death of Ricky Luebbert in November of 2007.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
West Plains, MO
Obituaries
Oregon County Sheriff’s Office Reports Aug 1-7, 2022

On 08/01/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mikel Robert Sand of Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant for non-support, class A misdemeanor. He was released on 08/01/2022 after posting a $500.00 cash bond. On 08/01/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Morghan Alyzabeth Gerken of Thayer on an...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
Ozark County Sheriff Lays Off Employees, Cites Lack of Funding

Gainesville, MO. – The Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin announced on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 that the Sheriff’s Department will be cutting 30% of their workforce due to budgetary issues. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Department has been having budgetary troubles since earlier this summer, announcing in early July...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Obtains B.A.T.T.mobile

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has obtained a new Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) in the form of what is called a B.A.T.T., or Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport, with design choices seemingly taking cues from a popular man-bat-themed character. Built from the frame of a...
Friends of the Baxter County Library hosts Used Book Sale this weekend

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR– The best-used book sale in the state is back this weekend, and best of all, the proceeds of the book sale will benefit Library programs and events. This week, Thursday, August 18 – Saturday, August 20, enjoy a great selection of books, including many hardcover books under $3 and paperbacks priced at under $1. Please “Round-Up” your purchase at checkout as a bonus for the Library! Book Sale Hours: Thursday 8:30 to 5:00. Friday 9 to 5:00. Saturday 10 to 1:00. Saturday morning, items are 1/2 price. A $2 per bag sale starts at noon.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
VIDEO: The West Plains School District Expands Access To Early Childhood Education

The West Plains School District has expanded access to high-quality early learning programs for children ages four to five. The expansion will help more kids enter kindergarten ready to succeed and serve more children in need. The expansion comes from blending district funding resources and changing how the service is...

