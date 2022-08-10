ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9&10 News

Domestic Violence Cases Still High Two Years After Pandemic

By Zachariah Wheaton
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBvhK_0hBDr1oH00
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHIGAN STATE POLICE

Cases of domestic violence have increased since the pandemic and are still high today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTV46_0hBDr1oH00
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHIGAN STATE POLICE

And after another weekend that saw a Gaylord man arrested for attempting to attack his ex-girlfriend, people are wondering if it’s getting worse.

Brandon Clifton was arrested Saturday by Michigan State Police after he threw a rock at a moving truck hurting a young girl. Troopers say Clifton threw the rock on McCoy Road in Bagley Township at a truck with his ex-girlfriend and her two children inside it. Police say the rock bounced off the truck and hit a van, going through the windshield and hurting a seven-year-old girl inside.

Lieutenant Derrick Carroll with the Michigan State Police says the girls injuries were minor, but says they could’ve been much worse had she not been in the back seat.

“In this situation had she been in the front seat, this may have turned out much worse and we may have had a fatality,” Lt. Carroll says.

The Women’s Resource Center of Traverse City Executive Director, Juliette Schultz, says last weekend’s incident and some deadly cases we’ve seen over the summer in Roscommon, Mecosta and Oceana counties are examples of the damage domestic violence can do.

“When there is violence there’s always unintended consequences,” Schultz states. “Domestic violence can traumatize

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hS1Mc_0hBDr1oH00

so many people who are related or connected to the survivor or the victim.”

The Women’s Resource Center says they’ve seen an uptick in the number of crisis calls since the pandemic. Over the past two years their crisis calls have increased by 40 percent.

They say their door is always open and they’re always ready to help protect families.

“There’s a perception that it won’t happen to me, but it can happen to anybody. Doesn’t matter how you identify, it doesn’t matter your socioeconomics, your demographics, non of that matters when it comes to domestic violence. So, we’re here to help and we’re here 24/7,” Schultz says.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Intoxicated woman fatally shoots boyfriend in Northern Michigan, calls 911

EMMET COUNTY, MI – A 48-year-old woman allegedly fatally shot her boyfriend while intoxicated then called 911 to report it, police said. At 8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, a woman called Emmet County dispatch and said she had just shot her boyfriend, WPBN/WGTU reports. Deputies responded to a home on State Road in Friendship Township and found the woman holding a gun. They also found a deceased 50-year-old man with bullet wounds.
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Armed & dangerous suspect located

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Adam Johnson has been located, authorities say. "Cancel BOL, he has been located. Thank you," CCE Central Dispatch 911 said. ----------------------------------------------------------- CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Law enforcement agencies are continuing to look for Adam Johnson who is wanted for a PPO violation. Johnson...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Charlevoix Bridge, US-31 Highway Temporarily Closed Due to Bomb Threat

UPDATE (4:56 P.M.):. The Charlevoix County bridge area has been cleared. The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office says it is back open for travel. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The Charlevoix Lift Bridge, US-31 Highway, in downtown Charlevoix is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat, according to Michigan State Police. MSP said in...
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Pandemic#Violent Crime#Gaylord#The Michigan State Police
9&10 News

Leelanau County Deputies Searching For Driver Missing Car Door After Crashing

Leelanau County Deputies is asking for your help in finding a driver who crashed and left their passenger side door on the side of the road. Around 12:49 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call about a possible car crash on Manitou Trail near Leland. When they arrived on the scene, they determined that there was a single car crash had occurred and the suspect had left the scene.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Ann Arbor to Traverse City Railway Project Receives Over $2 Million in Grants for Phase II Study

The Northern Michigan Passenger Railway Project to connect Ann Arbor to Traverse City, and even Petoskey, got a huge boost in funds. “There is a $1 million allocation in the state’s budget that was made a few weeks ago, and so that goes through MDOT,” said Groundworks Center for Resilient Communities Transportation Program Manager Carolyn Ulstad. “Just this week, we found out that we were successful in partnership with the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority that we received, and were awarded, the $1.3 million to continue the work as well.”
9&10 News

Disaster Case Managers Helping Gaylord with Recovery Efforts

In Gaylord, progress is continuing to be made in picking up the pieces from the tornado that hit the area in May. Disaster Case Managers through the non-profit After the Storm Michigan are helping anyone who the Tornado impacted. The program is made up of three case managers and one construction manager.
9&10 News

DNR Provides Update to Camp Grayling Expansion Proposal

As the state considers a Michigan National Guard proposal to expand its Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, the Michigan DNR is encouraging public comment. The Michigan National Guard has proposed leasing nearly 162,000 acres of state forest land to conduct training exercises that use sophisticated communications systems. Camp Grayling officials say they would create buffer zones around training areas and stay at least 1,500 feet from lakes and rivers.
MLive

$100 million bridge planned for Traverse City would be third longest in state

GARFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A proposed $100 million bridge near Traverse City would be the third longest in the state. Crossing the Boardman River south of Traverse City, the 2,000-foot bridge would span between Hartman and Hammond roads in Garfield Township, The Ticker reports. It would be the third longest bridge in Michigan (excluding international crossings) after the Mackinac Bridge (26,372 feet) and the Zilwaukee Bridge (8,085 feet) in Saginaw County.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

MTM On The Road: PirateFest Is Back In Boyne City

The annual festival kicked off on Saturday, Aug. 6th and goes through Sunday, Aug. 14th. Tonight, you can look out for a “pirate invasion” in Sunset Park, followed by a night of drinks and entertainment!. The PirateFest Parade will fill Lake Street tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. Mermaids...
BOYNE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Student Loans Will Cost More this Fall for College Students and Parents

As college students everywhere prepare to head back to class, they and their parents are also facing bills for tuition and other college expenses. It’s not uncommon to take out student loans to pay for school. But the interest rate you will pay for those loans is up this fall. Vicki Beam is a Financial Counselor with Michigan College Planning in Traverse City. “A lot of them are probably getting their bills right now and figuring out how to pay them.”
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy