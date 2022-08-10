Read full article on original website
Person killed in early morning highway crash in Utah
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person died after a crash in Utah on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened along westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County just after 3:30 a.m. EDT when a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 63. The...
Scattered showers, thunderstorms Saturday
Sunshine Friday with a few passing clouds. Low humidity. Highs in the 70s around northern Michigan. Light wind 5 to 15 miles per hour for most of us. It'll be breezy near the Great Lakes. Wind will be mainly from the north. Friday night will turn cloudy with showers near...
