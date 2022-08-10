Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Internet provider Google Fiber planning expansion to Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Google Fiber, a broadband network that provides internet and television services, is planning to expand to Nevada. Dinni Jain, CEO of Google Fiber, announced the expansion goal in a blog post on this week, saying executives are in discussions with city leaders in Nevada, Idaho, Nebraska, Arizona and Colorado.
Public tours to resume at Nevada National Security Site
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Tours will soon resume for the history of nuclear and atomic testing in Nevada. The Nevada National Security Site, or NNSS, says it will announce new tour dates on Monday, Aug. 29. Free monthly tours of the historical site are provided to the public, using...
Residents in Southern Nevada rural communities endure hours without power
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Power was restored for nearly 18,000 residents in some of the smaller towns in Clark County after a transmission line caught fire early Thursday morning. For more than 10 hours, people from Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, Bunkerville, Mesquite and the Paiute were affected. "I immediately...
Las Vegas to host first-ever Nevada Infrastructure Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada will host its first-ever Infrastructure Forum next month in Las Vegas, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced on Friday. The summit will be a day-long forum focused on historic federal investments coming to the Silver State, according to the governor's office. It will be held at...
Driver busted for going 97 mph in Las Vegas valley school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver was stopped for allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a school zone Friday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The vehicle stop happened near Steve Schorr Elementary School, near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, LVMPD said in a post on Facebook.
Road improvements in southwest Las Vegas valley a relief for drivers, businesses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When employees with Short Line Express Market on Fort Apache checked their surveillance camera last month, they were greeted with a wall of water. Images of rain falling sideways, pounding into the parking lot, from just one of the summer storms to hit the valley during the 2022 monsoon season.
Fight for Las Vegas' Latino vote comes to U.S. Senate race
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the kind of backdrop that is an important part of any campaign. And it's a powerful message from U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, who did not stop by Tacos El Gordo on Sunset Road for lunch. She stopped by to help this staple in the Latino community open its newest location.
Lucky California man hits $245K jackpot at Paris Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a nice way to start the weekend. Miguel Tornel hit a Mega Jackpot of $245,678 playing Three Card Poker at Paris Las Vegas on Thursday night. Miguel, who is visiting from Chula Vista, Calif., with his wife, hit the jackpot with a Royal Flush. He said that before he started playing, he had a premonition that tonight would be his lucky night.
Person killed in early morning highway crash in Utah
GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — One person died after a crash in Utah on Saturday, according to authorities. Officials said the crash happened along westbound Interstate 80 in Tooele County just after 3:30 a.m. EDT when a Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 63. The...
3-year-old dies after being struck by SUV in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 3-year-old boy died after he was struck by an SUV in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday, according to police. The collision was reported at about 5:22 p.m. on Roxella Lane, near Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Pouring rain, thunderstorms hit Las Vegas valley again
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another round of pouring rain arrived in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flood advisory through the valley until 12:15 a.m. Friday. Hazards could include nuisance flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Downpours were...
