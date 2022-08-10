Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Water and debris runs high through Mill Fork in Spanish Fork Canyon
MILL FORK, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) has provided video footage of water and debris running high in Spanish Fork Canyon. UCSO says the footage was captured in Mill Fork at mile marker 196 on US Hwy 6. The water and debris is reportedly flowing through the Coal Hollow burn scar […]
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD activate OICI following the death of a suspect in police custody
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have activated an Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol (OICI) following a man’s death while in police custody. “I want to reassure Salt Lake City that the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are professionals who have pledged to protect our community. During this incident, two of our city’s police officers were hurt. I’m grateful those injuries were not more serious,” said Chief Mike Brown in a press release. “The officer-involved-critical-incident protocol provides an independent, transparent, and objective process.”
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
kslnewsradio.com
UPDATE: Family of missing Stanton Porter releases statement regarding his death
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — 43-year-old Stanton John Porter was found deceased on his family’s property Sunday. Porter’s family has released a statement regarding his death. “It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning,” the statement reads. “The family would like to express our profound appreciation to friends, neighbors, volunteers, law enforcement and everyone who has assisted with the search effort. Stanton was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, veteran, and healthcare worker who provided selfless service to our country, community and family. Our love for him is infinite. We have so many wonderful memories of Stanton. Please share yours with us at Finding Stanton Porter on Facebook so we can collect these and create a book for his three-year-old daughter Elle.”
South Salt Lake police seeking info about missing infant’s whereabouts
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-month-old boy believed to be with his father, who is a suspect in a South Salt Lake homicide and not the child’s legal guardian. According to information released Friday from the South...
ksl.com
Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
kslnewsradio.com
Three people charged after staged kidnapping for YouTube video, police say
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police were dispatched after three individuals reportedly conducted a staged kidnapping Saturday. Police say it was for a YouTube video. According to The West Jordan Police Department, the three individuals had one person with their hands bound and a cloth over their head. They were being carried away by another individual. The scene caused concern from many bystanders.
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UPDATE: Meteor potentially causes boom that rattles Salt Lake Valley
SALT LAKE CITY — A large boom was heard, and felt, by people all over the Salt Lake Valley and beyond on Saturday morning. The intensity of the noise led to many thinking it was an earthquake of some sort. It has since been confirmed that the cause of the boom was a meteor.
Meteor hitting atmosphere is 'likely' cause for loud boom heard in Utah and Idaho, officials say
A high-altitude meteor which blew up when it hit the atmosphere "is likely the best theory" for a loud boom heard across portions of northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday, said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.
Sink hole opens up in South Salt Lake after water main break
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking the public to avoid 3300 South between Main Street and State Street after a water main break left a sinkhole in the roadway. The South Salt Lake Police Department announced the break just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Portions of the...
Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by car in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized after officials said he was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department said a man was in the area of 325 West and 3400 South on Saturday when he was hit by a pickup truck.
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
One trapped, critically injured after FedEx driver collides with parked cars in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — At least one person was critically injured after a FedEx driver collided with parked cars and then struck two other pedestrians in Salt Lake City. Officials were waved down by a community member near the area of 450 South 400 West approximately around 3:30 p.m. on Friday when the incident occurred.
Bountiful Police seeking public assistance on felony retail theft case
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – The Bountiful Police Department is looking for public assistance on a felony retail theft case. If you know who the individual below is, please call dispatch at (801) 298-6000 and reference case number 220002386. No further information is currently available.
Police arrest parents, girlfriend of fugitive charged in South Salt Lake killing
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people wanted in connection with a killing in a South Salt Lake grocery store parking lot have been on the run for three months. Now, police have arrested the parents of one of the suspects as well as his girlfriend, accusing them of helping the wanted fugitives avoid arrest.
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties
A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
