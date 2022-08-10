ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD activate OICI following the death of a suspect in police custody

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have activated an Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol (OICI) following a man’s death while in police custody. “I want to reassure Salt Lake City that the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department are professionals who have pledged to protect our community. During this incident, two of our city’s police officers were hurt. I’m grateful those injuries were not more serious,” said Chief Mike Brown in a press release. “The officer-involved-critical-incident protocol provides an independent, transparent, and objective process.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPDATE: Family of missing Stanton Porter releases statement regarding his death

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — 43-year-old Stanton John Porter was found deceased on his family’s property Sunday. Porter’s family has released a statement regarding his death. “It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning,” the statement reads. “The family would like to express our profound appreciation to friends, neighbors, volunteers, law enforcement and everyone who has assisted with the search effort. Stanton was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, veteran, and healthcare worker who provided selfless service to our country, community and family. Our love for him is infinite. We have so many wonderful memories of Stanton. Please share yours with us at Finding Stanton Porter on Facebook so we can collect these and create a book for his three-year-old daughter Elle.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Reward now $100K for information to solve 6-year-old Rosie Tapia's murder

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of Rosie Tapia walked as one across a bridge toward a canal bank where her body was discovered in 1995. Ater a small, emotional moment together, they placed a small marker, flowers and balloons at the exact location. This, one relative of the family says, is the first time her extended family has visited the site together. Although it's been 27 years, her unsolved abduction and murder continue to weigh heavily on her family.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three people charged after staged kidnapping for YouTube video, police say

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police were dispatched after three individuals reportedly conducted a staged kidnapping Saturday. Police say it was for a YouTube video. According to The West Jordan Police Department, the three individuals had one person with their hands bound and a cloth over their head. They were being carried away by another individual. The scene caused concern from many bystanders.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as "Laneah's Walk," a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
ABC4

New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kpcw.org

Loud booms startle residents in Summit and Wasatch counties

A couple of loud booms were heard throughout Northern Utah Saturday morning, startling residents. Many thought it was an earthquake or an explosion. Christopher Everett was sitting in his hot tub in Trailside when he heard the noise. “It was loud. It was like being kind of at the ski base area when they are blowing dynamite. It was about that loud. They were in rapid succession," said Everett.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT

