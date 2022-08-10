ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man severely injured in shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight in a parking lot overnight near a downtown Columbus nightclub ended in gunfire, police say. Police said officers responded to the area of the XO nightclub at 40 E. Long Street around 1:41 a.m. and found one person shot. Medics took the person...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Thursday night. Authorities were dispatched to Northwold Road around 11 p.m. According to police, one person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim walked into OSU Wexner Medical Center East Hospital...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Weinland Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Weinland Park Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m. Authorities said the motorcycle and a car collided. No one else was hurt. No other...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sharon Township fire said one person was injured in a house fire Friday night. Crews responded to the fire at 527 Rossyln Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to OSU Main Hospital. Their condition has not been released. Worthington and Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Delaware County hosting second Touch-a-Truck event today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County is hosting a special day to let your kids explore their favorite vehicles big and small! Their second Touch-a-Truck event is happening today from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Olentangy Berlin High School. A wide variety of first-responder vehicles, construction equipment and commercial...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane!. The 10-year-old mixed breed came to Columbus Humane back in May through the organization's cruelty investigation department. She is a "ready-to-go" dog!. Jazzy is a very calm senior dog. She enjoys hanging out and being around others, including dogs. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

ABC 6 teams up with Ricart Automotive to host Backpack Drive

ABC 6 is teaming up with Ricart Automotive to make sure students have the tools they need to succeed, but we need your help!. Please consider donating supplies and new backpacks for public school students across Franklin and Licking Counties. You can drop off newly purchased supplies and backpacks at...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bishop Earl Fernandes talks challenges as Intel plans to move in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Construction crews are diligently moving ground and clearing land in Licking county for Intel's new 20-billion-dollar chip manufacturing plant. The landmark investment has the religious faithful also keeping a close eye on the developments. "Intel is going to build the plant, the president signed the...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Governor DeWine awards $5 million for Ohio jail safety, security projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for safety, security, and operational projects. The following six jails were awarded approximately $5 million through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention:
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus average gas prices continue to decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas has dropped below $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 13 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.98. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.65 a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

USPS to host job fair at Columbus Post Office

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is looking to fill immediate openings and is hosting two job fairs in August. The job fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. All positions are full-time and starting pay is $21.19...
COLUMBUS, OH

