myfox28columbus.com
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
myfox28columbus.com
Man severely injured in shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fight in a parking lot overnight near a downtown Columbus nightclub ended in gunfire, police say. Police said officers responded to the area of the XO nightclub at 40 E. Long Street around 1:41 a.m. and found one person shot. Medics took the person...
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Thursday night. Authorities were dispatched to Northwold Road around 11 p.m. According to police, one person was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim walked into OSU Wexner Medical Center East Hospital...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
myfox28columbus.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Weinland Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Weinland Park Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of East 5th Avenue and Summit Street around 10:30 p.m. Authorities said the motorcycle and a car collided. No one else was hurt. No other...
myfox28columbus.com
1 person injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Sharon Township fire said one person was injured in a house fire Friday night. Crews responded to the fire at 527 Rossyln Avenue just before 10 p.m. Friday. One person was taken to OSU Main Hospital. Their condition has not been released. Worthington and Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Delaware County hosting second Touch-a-Truck event today
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County is hosting a special day to let your kids explore their favorite vehicles big and small! Their second Touch-a-Truck event is happening today from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Olentangy Berlin High School. A wide variety of first-responder vehicles, construction equipment and commercial...
myfox28columbus.com
Predatory home buyers in Columbus could face conspiracy case, claims of targeting elderly
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elderly homeowners are calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say anonymous calls are being placed to code enforcement on their properties as they refuse offers to sell.
myfox28columbus.com
Remains of Chillicothe sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be buried in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — A sailor from Chillicothe who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, finally accounted for nearly 80 years later, will be buried in Greenfield. ABC6 reported in April that the remains of Navy Musician 1st Class Joseph Hoffman were identified in 2020....
myfox28columbus.com
Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Jazzy from Columbus Humane!. The 10-year-old mixed breed came to Columbus Humane back in May through the organization's cruelty investigation department. She is a "ready-to-go" dog!. Jazzy is a very calm senior dog. She enjoys hanging out and being around others, including dogs. Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
ABC 6 teams up with Ricart Automotive to host Backpack Drive
ABC 6 is teaming up with Ricart Automotive to make sure students have the tools they need to succeed, but we need your help!. Please consider donating supplies and new backpacks for public school students across Franklin and Licking Counties. You can drop off newly purchased supplies and backpacks at...
myfox28columbus.com
Bishop Earl Fernandes talks challenges as Intel plans to move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Construction crews are diligently moving ground and clearing land in Licking county for Intel's new 20-billion-dollar chip manufacturing plant. The landmark investment has the religious faithful also keeping a close eye on the developments. "Intel is going to build the plant, the president signed the...
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Gardening: Local nursery specializing in late season Belgian mums
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — It's almost mum season. We stopped by Darby Creek Nursery to check out their upcoming mums, and they are looking fabulous. Jeff Turnbull, owner of the nursery, said right now is when you want to start seeding your lawn if you are wanting fresh turf.
myfox28columbus.com
Couple ties the knot in hot air balloon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The All Ohio Balloon Festival is underway Friday morning and it may be the perfect backdrop for a couple's big day!. Jeremy and Kim took a ride in a hot air balloon and got married. Despite their fear of heights, it didn't stop them from...
myfox28columbus.com
Governor DeWine awards $5 million for Ohio jail safety, security projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for safety, security, and operational projects. The following six jails were awarded approximately $5 million through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of Adult Detention:
myfox28columbus.com
'Kazi was the core of our pride,' Columbus zoo African lion dies at 16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said hearts are heavy after the death of its African lion, Kazi. Kazi died on Tuesday at the age of 16, the zoo said Friday. The median life expectancy for lions in human care is 16.9 years. The zoo said...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus average gas prices continue to decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas has dropped below $4. According to AAA, the national average is down 13 cents from one week ago. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.98. In Ohio, the average price of gas is $3.65 a...
myfox28columbus.com
Cops & Barbers: Providing kids with school supplies and back-to-school hair cuts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department and the Starfish Assignment are teaming up again this Sunday to host the fifth annual Cops & Barbers event. This year AEP has sponsored the event and 100 pre-registered students will get a new backpack full of school supplies, officials say.
myfox28columbus.com
USPS to host job fair at Columbus Post Office
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Post Office is looking to fill immediate openings and is hosting two job fairs in August. The job fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 18 and Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. All positions are full-time and starting pay is $21.19...
