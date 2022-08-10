Read full article on original website
CBS4 LIVE at the Indiana State Fair!
Join in on all of the fun the Indiana State Fair has to offer!. CBS4 @ Indiana State Fair: Max Lewis live from Ball …. Richmond community gathers at vigil for injured Officer …. A closer look at school background checks after two …. Butler University launches program to prepare...
State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago
On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and...
Mild, drier week ahead for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A drier week with mild temperatures is on the way for Indianapolis!. After the showers moved through Indiana today, a rainbow set over Memorial Stadium on Indiana University’s campus in Bloomington. Angela Ganote snapped this picture while moving her child in on campus Sunday. A mild...
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one.
How to help: Kentucky flood victims plea for assistance after claims rejected
(NEXSTAR) — Despite devastating flooding that washed away homes and killed at least 39 people in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear reports the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying numerous relief requests from victims. Surging waters last month swept away homes and inundated communities in the Appalachian region. While...
Butler University launches program to prepare new educators
A snapshot of teaching jobs in the state show nearly 2,000 vacancies per the Indiana Department of Education's educator supply and demand job bank. https://cbs4indy.com/news/butler-university-launches-program-to-prepare-new-educators/
Administrators from Indiana University and Purdue University discuss IUPUI realignment
After 52 years, IUPUI is getting a new vision, splitting the joint institute into separate academic organizations. Administrators from Indiana University and Purdue …. CBS4 @ Indiana State Fair: Max Lewis live from Ball …. CBS4 @ Indiana State Fair: American Kessler Hawk. CBS4 @ Indiana State Fair: DNR land/water...
St. Joseph VA Clinic renamed after late Rep. Jackie Walorski
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana is now named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the late House representative and congresswoman. The Indiana state delegation in Washington DC introduced a bipartisan resolution last week to rename the St. Joseph Department of Veterans Affairs clinic and on Friday the bill, H.R.8656, passed.
A fantastic Friday! Tracking weekend rain chances
It has been a gorgeous start to Friday with sunshine, low humidity and cooler temperatures. Some of our northern counties even felt temperatures that fell into the mid 50s. A cold front has passed and sits to our south. Northeasterly winds are driving in the cooler and drier air mass. You can leave all rain gear at home today as we will remain dry all day long. Skies turn partly cloudy this afternoon but it will still be really nice, with temperatures peaking near 80°. This is a great day to get some yard work done if you’ve been putting it off.
