Hamilton County, OH

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who allegedly stabbed his co-worker at a restaurant was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning, but did not show. Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is being accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker in the neck at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall on Friday, according to police.
Trial delayed due to attorney's injury

WILMINGTON — An alleged child predator's trial date was pushed back due to his attorney being injured. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John "Tim" Rudduck agreed to move the bench trial for Ethan Lakes to November 3. Lakes's attorney, Anthony Baker, advised the court...
Update on Richmond Officer Who was Shot

RICHMOND, Ind.—The man who police say shot Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton Wednesday night has a long criminal record, with offenses that go back to when he was 17 years old, some 30 years ago, reported our newsgathering partners at WISH TV, who searched court documents in Wayne County.
Business owners react to standoff with suspect of FBI breach

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One day after an hours-long standoff between law enforcement and a Columbus man resulted in the man's death, an employee of a nearby business reflected on what she saw. Officials said Ricky Shiffer, 42, fled north on Interstate 71 after he attempted to breach the...
Man arrested after exposing himself at Butler County library

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself while inside a West Chester Township library. Vages Martin, 41, was at the Midpointe Library on Centre Pointe Drive when he exposed his private parts, according to the Butler County court criminal complaint. The document claims...
Indiana Police Chief Suspended for Arresting Political Foe on Bogus Rape Charge

Two Indiana police officers were suspended Wednesday after they targeted a man running for town board who they believed had railed against the thin blue line. Brookville Police Chief Terry Mitchum and Lt. Ryan Geiser arrested Trevin Thalheimer on possession of marijuana along with an old rape allegation; both charges were later dropped. Thalheimer would have had oversight of the police department if he was elected to the town board. Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp said he was disturbed by the investigation and the arrest, and has asked the Indiana State Police to investigate the matter. "I don't know where they got that impression that I was [anti-police]," Thalheimer told local affiliate Fox19 Now. "I never had stated that. I was under the impression that, you know, when it comes to the Brookfield Police Department, that they're all fair guys."
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
1 worker dead, another arrested after stabbing at B.J.'s at Tri-County Mall

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - One employee is dead and another is under arrest in a stabbing at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse at Tri-County Mall, police records show. Police and fire crews responded to a report of a male injured and bleeding at the restaurant off Princeton Pike (Ohio 747) near Interstate 75 in Springdale at 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Springdale police confirmed when FOX19 NOW contacted them Friday morning.
RPD OFFICER SHOWS "SLIGHT SIGNS OF RESPONSIVENESS"

(Dayton, OH)--Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton remained in very critical condition Friday morning at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton after being shot in the head on Wednesday evening, but there were some positive signs Thursday afternoon. According to the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police, Burton survived a surgery Thursday at Miami Valley. RPD Chief Mike Britt said at 8 o'clock Thursday night that she has not regained consciousness but has shown slight signs of responsiveness. There has been no update on the condition of the suspect, Phillip Lee. But, a judge has already found probable cause. A long list of charges against Lee includes attempted murder. Lee is not yet in the Wayne County Jail.
