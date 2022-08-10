ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘America’s Got Talent’: Nod to Dolly Parton Causes Judges To Break Rules, Give Unanimous Golden Buzzer

Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Makes Major Decision About Host Sunny Hostin

As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
The Boot

Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed

On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Cuts Reality Star With Bizarre Act Before Live Shows

America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics. The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help

An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Popculture

'American Idol': Scotty McCreery and His Wife Reveal Baby's Very Special Due Date

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are "so excited" for the birth of their first child, which will be happening a little sooner than expected. A month after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, the country singer gave fans a major update about his little one's due date, revealing that their baby boy on the way is set to arrive on a very special day: Halloween.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

