Chapel Hart had an unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The trio has been performing together since 2014. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle are from Poplarville, Miss., a community in the rural southwest part of the state. It’s not far from New Orleans, and that’s where the girls started their career.
Simon Cowell wanted to know why country singer Drake Milligan didn't quit AGT, and Milligan has the answer!
American Idol’s Leah Marlene is opening up about her career after placing third in this year’s competition. And as she revealed, starring in the long-running TV series has not opened any doors in the music industry. Today, the 21-year-old penned a letter to her fans on Instagram. And...
Singer Nolan Neal has died at the age of 41. The crooner was found dead in the bedroom of his Nashville apartment on Monday, shared his cousin Dylan Seals with TMZ. The site also confirmed the death with the medical examiner in Nashville. The musician was best known as a...
WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
For aspiring singers, a chance on the grand stage of American Idol is a dream come true. Winning the grand prize of $250,000 and a record deal is obviously the goal. However, millions upon millions of viewers tune in each week to catch the competition. Because of that, simply being on the show can be a major step in a musician’s career.
As The View is readying for its month-long hiatus, the day-time talk show made some major news, Wednesday. Co-host Sunny Hostin signed a new contract and will stick with the show for three-more years. Variety reported the news about Hostin. She’s the attorney and network legal analyst who joined The...
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
America’s Got Talent kicked off season 17’s auditions a little over two months ago. And, now, fans are amped about the upcoming live shows. However, before Wednesday night’s final auditions concluded, the competitive show’s judges cut reality TV star Marvin Achi of Big Brother 24 after the 28-year-old put on a ridiculously bizarre, and in a way underwhelming, act. Check it out.
Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics. The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.
An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are "so excited" for the birth of their first child, which will be happening a little sooner than expected. A month after announcing that they are expecting their first child together, the country singer gave fans a major update about his little one's due date, revealing that their baby boy on the way is set to arrive on a very special day: Halloween.
The main attraction of the competition show America’s Got Talent is, of course, the competition. Millions of viewers tune in each week to catch the latest batch of talents. From circus cockroaches to senior exotic dancers, AGT‘s viewers have seen it all. The show simply wouldn’t be the same, however, without its panel of judges.
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
Don't know the answer to your Final Jeopardy question but still want to go out with a bang? Then take a cue from UCB teacher/performer and BuzzFeed writer Ari Voukydis.
Although various media outlets have reported that Nicole Kidman allegedly banned her husband and country music star Keith Urban from partying on tour, here is exactly what happened. According to Popculture, InTouch Weekly reported that Kidman was in Las Vegas during the majority of Keith Urban’s eight-month residency. An alleged...
They don’t call it Big Sky country for no reason. Those views up at the Yellowstone set are breathtaking, just ask Kelly Reilly. The cast and crew are up at the Dutton ranch once again, as production of Season 5 is underway. Reilly and her castmates have been taking pictures and videos and showing off the fact they have the coolest set in all of television.
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
