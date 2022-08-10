Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
With House of Mercy temporarily closed, those in need of emergency shelter look elsewhere
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fatal stabbing on Aug. 7 at Rochester’s House of Mercy led to the shutdown of one of upstate New York’s largest homeless shelters. Other shelters are now stepping in to help house the dozens of people that typically rely on the House of Mercy.
Message to Seneca Supervisors: “Do Something Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Two top employees of the Cayuga Indian Nation addressed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night asking the county leaders to recognize the Cayuga’s 64,000 acre reservation; recognize there is no leadership dispute as Clint Halftown is the recognized leader; and uphold the law. Missy Barringer is the...
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
ReAwaken Tour host says he feels harassed by NY prosecutor
“Harassment from our own government. I feel harassed. I am a law-abiding — I’m a businessman. I’m law-abiding, I’m God-fearing, and I’m hosting an event," he said.
Rochester residents say they won’t tolerate crime wave at Stop The Violence event
People like George Alexander and his granddaughter trickled into Parcel 5 and the Highland Bowl to send out positive vibes to show Rochester that they can't tolerate crime.
NewsChannel 36
New York Approves Next Steps for Future Wind Farm in Steuben County
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has approved the next steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County. The state's public service commission has approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, a 242 megawatt project in the county. The filings relate to the construction of the operation and maintenance facility, as well as lighting for security.
WHEC TV-10
You know him as a prominent Rochester DWI lawyer but in 1990 the Soviets thought he was a spy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A lot of you know or recognize Ed Fiandach. He’s one of the most prominent DWI lawyers in Rochester. Now, he is sharing a story none of us have ever heard before. It’s about him getting arrested in Soviet Russia, suspected of being an...
WHEC TV-10
Controversial tour began in Batavia amid protests
BATAVIA, N.Y. – The Reawaken America Tour continues Saturday in Batavia. It was originally set to be held in Rochester, but sparked a lot of controversy. Hundreds of people were out at Cornerstone Church for the tour. There were a number of high profile conservative speakers taking part, one of them being Eric Trump.
Member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Set to Resign
A member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will leave that role next month. For almost ten years, Dom Vedora has represented Geneva City Wards 1 and 2 on the Board. That will come to an end after Vedora announced this week he is resigning effective September 1st. With...
waynetimes.com
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd
Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Child Under Age 11
A Oswego County teacher's aide is facing multiple charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate interaction with a child. A search warrant was executed by members of the New York State Police (NYSO) barracks in Fulton on Friday, August 12, 2022 at a home located at Three Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York.
All The Smoke: Black Firefighter In Rochester Outs Captain Who Forced Him To Attend Racist Juneteenth Party
We expect the police to harbor racism but racist firefighters aren’t something that we hear a whole lot about. Today, we hear about it. According to a WHAM report, a Black firefighter in Rochester, New York has outed his captain
Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
WHEC TV-10
Kodak Hall COVID-19 policy change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Following the CDC announcement on Thursday reversing many of its COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Kodak Hall updated its mask and vaccination policies. Starting in September, vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts, and masking is optional. Crews with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said they want to make...
13 WHAM
Rochester firefighter alleges he was forced to attend racist party while on duty
Rochester, N.Y. — A 14-year veteran of the Rochester Fire Departments plans to sue RFD and the city of Rochester after he said he was forced to attend a party last month that mocked Juneteenth and degraded local politicians. Firefighter Jerrod Jones stood on the steps of City Hall...
$50k Powerball tickets sold in NYC, Ontario County
A winning ticket has four matching numbers and a matching Powerball.
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
Convicted felon charged with unlawful fleeing, 10 counts of drug possession in Seneca County
Rousseau is currently being held in the custody of the Sheriff without bail, due to previous felony convictions.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Monroe County veteran’s advocates laud passing of PACT Act
After the signing of the PACT Act, many local veterans can now receive additional medical help. The act, set to begin in 2023, expands healthcare and medical benefits to veterans exposed to harmful toxins and burn pits. Veterans with certain cancers, along with Parkinson's and conditions affecting breathing, are eligible...
WHEC TV-10
Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
