WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York Approves Next Steps for Future Wind Farm in Steuben County

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has approved the next steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County. The state's public service commission has approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, a 242 megawatt project in the county. The filings relate to the construction of the operation and maintenance facility, as well as lighting for security.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Controversial tour began in Batavia amid protests

BATAVIA, N.Y. – The Reawaken America Tour continues Saturday in Batavia. It was originally set to be held in Rochester, but sparked a lot of controversy. Hundreds of people were out at Cornerstone Church for the tour. There were a number of high profile conservative speakers taking part, one of them being Eric Trump.
BATAVIA, NY
waynetimes.com

Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd

Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Habitat for Humanity holds Women’s Build 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The sounds of hammers hitting walls, shovels scraping up debris, and sheetrock tumbling to the bottom of a metal container could all be heard at 702 Standish St. in Elmira, Saturday morning. Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, along with other local organizations, gathered over 50 volunteers, over 40 of them being […]
ELMIRA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kodak Hall COVID-19 policy change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Following the CDC announcement on Thursday reversing many of its COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, Kodak Hall updated its mask and vaccination policies. Starting in September, vaccinations are no longer required to attend concerts, and masking is optional. Crews with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra said they want to make...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County veteran’s advocates laud passing of PACT Act

After the signing of the PACT Act, many local veterans can now receive additional medical help. The act, set to begin in 2023, expands healthcare and medical benefits to veterans exposed to harmful toxins and burn pits. Veterans with certain cancers, along with Parkinson's and conditions affecting breathing, are eligible...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Trillium Health’s annual “White Party” is back

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Trillium Health held its largest fundraiser of the year with 300 people dressed in white, under a white tent. The event took place on Saturday night in Rochester. Trillium Health is a Community Health Center that provides services that include: primary care, supportive services, pediatrics, gynecology, harm reduction...
ROCHESTER, NY

