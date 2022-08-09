Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment
Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘Coach Q’ era begins at Brother Rice
By Jeff Vorva Staff Writer You might say the man they call “Coach Q” was as cool as a Q-cumber on the first day of high school football practice for the 2022 season. As an assistant coach, Casey Quedenfeld helped Episcopal High School in Texas win a private school state championship in 2019. He also…
fox2detroit.com
Jamie Samuelsen charity baseball game this week
The annual Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer Charity game is Friday, Aug. 26 in Flynn Park in Troy. More information can be found at https://colontown.org/jamie22/ and https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/
Aidan Hutchinson Sings, Dances, Wins Over...Everyone
The former Michigan standout is now a rookie in Detroit and is winning over everyone with every passing moment of training camp.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Gender labels should be removed from youth soccer leagues, Ann Arbor parents say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Kathleen Davis was surprised and disappointed to learn Ann Arbor Public Schools Rec & Ed department segregated teams by gender for children in grades K-5 when she signed her child up to play youth soccer last fall. Davis’ kindergartener, who identifies as non-binary, had been welcomed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jax Kar Wash to expand with 11 new locations throughout Metro Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – You can be singing at the car wash as Jax Kar Wash announced 11 new locations will be scattered throughout Metro Detroit. By the end of 2022, Jax Kar Wash announced there will be over 30 operating locations, as the company will obtain 11 Super Car Wash facilities.
1017thepoint.com
HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
MetroTimes
Detroit bar PJ’s Lager House announces ‘The End of an Era’ free concert series with Timmy’s Organism, Melvin Davis, and more
Following the announcement that long-standing rock ’n’ roll venue PJ’s Lager House is being sold, owner PJ Ryder has announced an “End of an Era” series of free concerts. In a statement, Ryder says:. It is with extremely mixed emotions that I am announcing our...
Detroit News
Restaurant Review: Guernsey’s Detroit-style pizza, cocktails and chicken are utterly great
You’ve likely seen Guernsey Farms Dairy’s products on store shelves, but did you know the Northville business also has a full-service restaurant with a bar and ice cream shop?. There has always been some kind of restaurant along with the 82-year-old dairy business, said third-generation co-owner Joe Kinville....
readthereporter.com
Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars
On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
rejournals.com
Gallelli Real Estate sells Indianapolis-area auto store for $29 million
Gallelli Real Estate’s The Osborne Group has completed the sale of a single-tenant, triple-net ground lease of a CarMax Auto Superstore for $29 million. The two-building retail property totals about 55,536 square feet and is located within the Indianapolis submarket of Keystone Crossing in the city of Carmel, Indiana.
fox2detroit.com
Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
dbusiness.com
Armada Township’s Blake’s Farms Announces New York Expansion Plans
Blakes Farms in Armada Township in northern Macomb County — maker of Blakes Hard Cider, farm-style foods, and other products — is building a $9 million, state-of-the-art processing facility in Walcott, N.Y. that is set to go into operation in the fourth quarter of this year. Blake’s Farms...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we’ve learned about a deadly fight inside GM Orion Assembly plant
DETROIT – GM’s Orion Assembly plant has closed as investigators work to get to the bottom of what really happened inside. The sheriff’s office says two building cleaners got into the fight around 1:30 a.m. More than 1,250 people work at Orion Assembly. They build the Chevy...
mibiz.com
‘LONG OVERDUE:’ Restaurant workers welcome higher wages, benefits as owners warn of closures
While restaurant owners have warned of impending industry collapse — or at least uncertain operating conditions — of swiftly strengthening the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements, their workers have welcomed recent developments that they say ensure economic stability. That includes Detroit chef and industry...
