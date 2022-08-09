ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FanSided

Michigan Basketball: Top target Papa Kante updates his recruitment

Michigan basketball was aiming to get a commitment from four-star big man Papa Kante but it still has work to do it seems. Papa Kante is one of Michigan basketball’s most important targets in the 2023 recruiting class. But the recruitment of the 6-foot-10 power forward/center has been a tough one to read and it hasn’t gotten any easier.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI
southwestregionalpublishing.com

‘Coach Q’ era begins at Brother Rice

By Jeff Vorva Staff Writer You might say the man they call “Coach Q” was as cool as a Q-cumber on the first day of high school football practice for the 2022 season. As an assistant coach, Casey Quedenfeld helped Episcopal High School in Texas win a private school state championship in 2019. He also…
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Jamie Samuelsen charity baseball game this week

The annual Jamie Samuelsen Strike Out Colon Cancer Charity game is Friday, Aug. 26 in Flynn Park in Troy. More information can be found at https://colontown.org/jamie22/ and https://fightcolorectalcancer.org/
TROY, MI
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
1017thepoint.com

HAGERSTOWN NOW ONE WIN AWAY FROM LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

(Whitestown,IN)--There was plenty of excitement around Hagerstown Tuesday in advance of Tuesday’s Little League baseball game in Whitestown. Now that the team is just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania, that excitement level is bound to go through the roof. "We live in a community that selfless and wants to come out and support these kids," said Jay Hale, whose son plays on the team. The championship game takes place Thursday afternoon at 4. Some Hagerstown groups are forming watch parties for Thursday. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.
HAGERSTOWN, IN
The Detroit Free Press

Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County

Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
readthereporter.com

Noblesville says goodbye to last of the Dilly Bars

On Sunday evening, the Noblesville Dairy Queen posted on Facebook that it had officially closed:. “** We are officially closed** We are truly humbled by the love and support the community has graciously shown us over our last few operating days! Every memory you have shared with us, all of the well wishes, smiling faces and hopes for the “Original Noblesville Dairy Queens future” means the world to us! Thank you and God’s blessings.”
NOBLESVILLE, IN
rejournals.com

Gallelli Real Estate sells Indianapolis-area auto store for $29 million

Gallelli Real Estate’s The Osborne Group has completed the sale of a single-tenant, triple-net ground lease of a CarMax Auto Superstore for $29 million. The two-building retail property totals about 55,536 square feet and is located within the Indianapolis submarket of Keystone Crossing in the city of Carmel, Indiana.
CARMEL, IN
fox2detroit.com

Man brutally beaten, robbed in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is in a coma after he was brutally beaten and robbed in Downtown Detroit last month. Jason Riddle's family said he was beaten near First and Bagley. "Did he go to a casino? Did he go to a restaurant? We don’t know if he walked there," said Robert Riddle, Jason's uncle. "We’re praying the cameras shows something, exactly what happened. He has strikes on the back of his head severe, severe brain trauma."
DETROIT, MI

