Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CBS Philly

Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia

CBS Philly

Man dies in car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – A man dies in a car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 5100 block of North Broad Street around 8:15 a.m.Police say the driver was going northbound on Broad Street when he hit a parked Ford Taurus and then struck the railing. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 8:20 a.m.No further information was released at this point.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Two shootings leaves one injured another critical

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating two shootings that left one with non-life-threatening injuries and another with critical injuries in the Northward of Trenton early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a person shot on Perry Street and North Montgomery Street. That male was transported to Capital Health trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. Trenton Police then responded to West Ingram Ave and New Willow Street for a male that was shot; Ems reported the male to have a gunshot to his head.
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
CBS Philly

Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
MyChesCo

Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
MyChesCo

26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
