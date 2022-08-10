Read full article on original website
CBS News
Man stabbed multiple times, killed in Hunting Park: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was stabbed several times and killed in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section on Sunday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of West Luzerne Street around 9 a.m. Police say he suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest. He was transported to...
2 men shot after confrontation turns violent in Kensington
Philadelphia police say two men were shot when a man pulled out a gun in the middle of an argument in Kensington.
North Philadelphia shooting leaves teenager dead, pregnant woman injured: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a 15-year-old boy dead and a pregnant woman hospitalized, police say. The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street just after 10 p.m. on Friday.The teenage boy and woman were transported to Temple University Hospital. The teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.There's no word on the condition of her baby. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The shooting is under investigation.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CBS News
Man dies after allegedly being struck by vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 64-year-old man in North Philadelphia sustained fatal injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle on Sunday morning, police say. The victim was identified as Dondra Wade from Philadelphia's East Falls neighborhood. They found the victim bleeding on the 3200 block of Fox Street around...
Police: Woman, Man shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A teenager and a pregnant woman were shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital where the teenager was pronounced dead at 10:31 p.m. and the woman was placed in critical condition.The shooting happened on the 2600 block of North Bouvier Street around 10 p.m. At this point, no arrests were made but the weapon was recovered. The investigation is active.This shooting adds to an already violent night in Philadelphia.For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
More than a dozen shot, 3 dead, in rash of violent incidents in Philadelphia
A 15-year-old was among those killed and a pregnant woman was among those injured.
Man dies in car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man dies in a car crash in Philadelphia's Logan section Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened on the 5100 block of North Broad Street around 8:15 a.m.Police say the driver was going northbound on Broad Street when he hit a parked Ford Taurus and then struck the railing. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at around 8:20 a.m.No further information was released at this point.
fox29.com
Police: Senior citizen injured in broad daylight triple shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say three people, including a senior citizen, were injuring in a shooting that erupted Friday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 900 block of West Girard Avenue just before 5 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police found a 75-year-old...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Two shootings leaves one injured another critical
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating two shootings that left one with non-life-threatening injuries and another with critical injuries in the Northward of Trenton early Sunday morning. Police responded to a report of a person shot on Perry Street and North Montgomery Street. That male was transported to Capital Health trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries. Trenton Police then responded to West Ingram Ave and New Willow Street for a male that was shot; Ems reported the male to have a gunshot to his head.
Philadelphia Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place last month. On August 9, 2022, at 8:36 PM, officers reportedly responded to the 400 block of E Ontario Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a male victim, a 23-year-old-male, lying on the basketball court, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. Surveillance video recovered from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.
fox29.com
Boy, 6, grazed by bullet while sitting in car in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young boy who was sitting in the back seat of a car was shot in North Philadelphia, authorities say. According to police, the incident occurred at 121:11 p.m. on Friday on the 1600 block of West Glenwood Avenue. Officials say the boy, 6, was sitting in the...
Police: Woman stabbed to death in South Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been stabbed to death in her South Philadelphia home. Police rushed to a rowhouse on the 2300 block of South 20th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.Investigators say they found a 64-year-old woman stabbed in the neck in a hallway on the second floor.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.So far, police are trying to determine the motive and have not made any arrests. But investigators are calling a 16-year-old boy a person of interest.
Police: Man trying to get into cars struck in West Philadelphia hit-and-run
Investigators say the victim, only identified as a man in his 30s, seemed to be trying to gain entry into parked vehicles.
Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
Video shows teens ransacking restaurant in Germantown; Philadelphia police investigating
Cell phone footage shows a number of teenagers throwing chairs and items inside Zion Cuisine on Chelten Avenue last Saturday.
fox29.com
Police: 2 killed, 9 injured after speeding car runs red light, crashes into another car in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Tragic scenes on a street corner in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning after a two-car crash left two people dead, and another two fighting for their lives. Police say a Dodge Charger was speeding when it ran a red light and struck a Hyundai sedan at the...
Philadelphia police working to end rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People trying to enjoy the nice weather at a local park are getting a rude surprise – broken windows and stolen items.Police are working to put the brakes on a rash of car break-ins at Wissahickon Valley Park. The smash and grabs are happening in the blink of an eye.It's a serene 2,000 acre escape in Philadelphia."It's like my church, I call it my church all the time," Dawn Ucciferri said. "It's beautiful, it's peaceful, it's nature."But sometimes this calm oasis can turn into a crime scene.Shattered glass shows the aftermath of car break-ins spoiling days at...
phl17.com
Woman stabbed multiple times in the throat inside a South Philadelphia apartment building
Philadelphia (WPHL) A woman was fatally stabbed early Friday morning inside an apartment building in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 South 20th Street around 12:18 am. According to police, a 64-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the throat inside the second-floor hallway. She was pronounced dead...
26-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — It was just after midnight on Saturday when the Philadelphia Police Department received a call about a “person with a gun” on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an unresponsive 26-year-old male victim suffering from...
CBS News
Police ask for help finding missing teenage siblings from Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating two teenage siblings. 13-year-old Jada Farris and 16-year-old Jasmine Satchell were last seen on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. Their last known location is the 1300 block of South 56th Street in Southwest Philadelphia. Farris is 4-foot-11 and...
