ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake Times

Nancy McLean leads in Minnesota Senate District 33 race

By Hannah Davis
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 5 days ago

DFLer Nancy McLean is headed to run against Sen. Karin Housley in the newly formed Minnesota Senate District 33, which covers Forest Lake, Scandia and Stillwater.

With all precincts reporting, McLean tallied 90.99% with 4,635 votes, in the DFL primary. Challenger Brian Baber had 459 votes.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Senate#Election Local#Sen#Precincts#Forest Lake#Politics#Dfl
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake Times

Forest Lake, MN
114
Followers
170
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Forest Lake Times has been serving Forest Lake, MN since 1902. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at forestlaketimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/forest_lake_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy