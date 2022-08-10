ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Firefighters Respond to Fire at Former Pet Salon in Orwigsburg

Firefighters responded to a fire at a former pet salon in Orwigsburg on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:45pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to 725 West Market Street in Orwigsburg for a possible structure fire. The first chief on scene called in a working commercial fire with flame shooting from the...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for Next Week

PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County next week. ----------------------------- Wayne Twp. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 AM. -------------------------------- Wayne Township and Cressona Borough. Road name: PA 183. Between: Berks County Line and Pottsville Street.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Gearheads Come Out for Annual Pottsville Car Cruise

Hundreds of car enthusiasts arrived in Pottsville on Saturday to take part in the annual Car Cruise. The event was hosted by the Humane Fire Company and was held along West Laurel Boulevard. Nearly 100 vehicles took part to show off their classics car, muscle cars, lifted trucks, customized rides,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Traffic Stop in Pottsville Leads to Finding of Meth and Fentanyl

A traffic stop earlier this month led to the arrest of a Pottsville man when meth and fentanyl were found in his vehicle. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 3rd, 2022 around 9:50pm, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of North Centre Street and West Laurel Boulevard.
POTTSVILLE, PA
PHOTOS: Ringtown Fire Holds Block Party and Firetruck Parade

On Saturday, for the first time in over a decade, the Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue held a block party. The day started at noon with the opening of the food and game stands along registration for the fire truck parade. At 2:00pm, over 20 fire apparatus, police, and ambulance...
RINGTOWN, PA
STATE POLICE: Two Confirmed Dead, 17 Injured in Berwick/Nescopeck Incidents

State Police are saying two people are confirmed dead and 17 injured after two incidents in Berwick and Nescopeck on Saturday. According to Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski, on Saturday evening, around 6:15pm, Troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks received a call to assist the Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove threw a crowd at the Intoxicated Department, a restaurant, on West 2nd Street in Berwick.
BERWICK, PA
Juveniles Damage Video Monitors at Bank in Shenandoah

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating criminal mischief where juveniles damaged property in Shenandoah. According to Troopers, around 6:00pm on Friday, August 5th, 2022, two unknown juveniles used a rock and broke the video monitors in the drive thru of the First National Bank on North Main Street. The two...
SHENANDOAH, PA
One Flown After Fall at A-Hole near Girardville

A man was flown with injuries after a fall at a stripping pit near Girardville on Friday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, the Girardville Fire Department was called for an off road rescue in the area of the A-Hole, a water filled stripping pit that is popular for swimming. Radio reports stated...
GIRARDVILLE, PA

