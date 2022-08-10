Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
Firefighters Respond to Fire at Former Pet Salon in Orwigsburg
Firefighters responded to a fire at a former pet salon in Orwigsburg on Saturday afternoon. Around 3:45pm, Saturday, emergency personnel were called to 725 West Market Street in Orwigsburg for a possible structure fire. The first chief on scene called in a working commercial fire with flame shooting from the...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Allentown Man Who Failed to Appear for Scheduled Court Date
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate an Allentown man who failed to appear for a court date. Andrew Tyahla 53, with a last known address of Keenan House, 18 South 6th Street, Allentown, failed to appear at...
skooknews.com
PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for Next Week
PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County next week. ----------------------------- Wayne Twp. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 AM. -------------------------------- Wayne Township and Cressona Borough. Road name: PA 183. Between: Berks County Line and Pottsville Street.
skooknews.com
DCNR Announces Acquisition Of 5,600-Acre Property In Schuylkill, Luzerne Counties For Motorized Recreation Area
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Friday the acquisition of a 5,600-acre parcel of land that will be developed into a motorized recreation area in the Weiser State Forest in Schuylkill and Luzerne counties. The acquisition was made possible by the nearly $700...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skooknews.com
Gearheads Come Out for Annual Pottsville Car Cruise
Hundreds of car enthusiasts arrived in Pottsville on Saturday to take part in the annual Car Cruise. The event was hosted by the Humane Fire Company and was held along West Laurel Boulevard. Nearly 100 vehicles took part to show off their classics car, muscle cars, lifted trucks, customized rides,...
skooknews.com
Traffic Stop in Pottsville Leads to Finding of Meth and Fentanyl
A traffic stop earlier this month led to the arrest of a Pottsville man when meth and fentanyl were found in his vehicle. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on August 3rd, 2022 around 9:50pm, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle in the area of North Centre Street and West Laurel Boulevard.
skooknews.com
PHOTOS: Ringtown Fire Holds Block Party and Firetruck Parade
On Saturday, for the first time in over a decade, the Ringtown Valley Fire and Rescue held a block party. The day started at noon with the opening of the food and game stands along registration for the fire truck parade. At 2:00pm, over 20 fire apparatus, police, and ambulance...
skooknews.com
STATE POLICE: Two Confirmed Dead, 17 Injured in Berwick/Nescopeck Incidents
State Police are saying two people are confirmed dead and 17 injured after two incidents in Berwick and Nescopeck on Saturday. According to Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski, on Saturday evening, around 6:15pm, Troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks received a call to assist the Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove threw a crowd at the Intoxicated Department, a restaurant, on West 2nd Street in Berwick.
RELATED PEOPLE
skooknews.com
Juveniles Damage Video Monitors at Bank in Shenandoah
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating criminal mischief where juveniles damaged property in Shenandoah. According to Troopers, around 6:00pm on Friday, August 5th, 2022, two unknown juveniles used a rock and broke the video monitors in the drive thru of the First National Bank on North Main Street. The two...
skooknews.com
Frackville Basketball Tournament Raises Money for Greg Stanalonis Sr Memorial Scholarship
Now in it's third year, 10 teams competed in a street basketball tournament at the Arch Street Park in Frackville for bragging rights and to raise money for the Greg Stanalonis Sr Memorial Scholarship. After his father's passing in April of 2019, Greg Stanalonis Jr, of Danville, and a Frackville...
skooknews.com
Thousands of Dollars in Tools and Jewelry Reported Stolen from Utility Wagon in Coaldale
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating a report of a theft in Coaldale. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between 11:30pm on Sunday, August 7th, 2022 and 4:00am, on August 8th, 2022. The victim told Troopers that someone stolen 4 Echo Chainsaws, an Echo Concrete Saw, and a...
skooknews.com
One Flown After Fall at A-Hole near Girardville
A man was flown with injuries after a fall at a stripping pit near Girardville on Friday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, the Girardville Fire Department was called for an off road rescue in the area of the A-Hole, a water filled stripping pit that is popular for swimming. Radio reports stated...
Comments / 0