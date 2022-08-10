State Police are saying two people are confirmed dead and 17 injured after two incidents in Berwick and Nescopeck on Saturday. According to Public Information Officer Trooper Anthony Petroski, on Saturday evening, around 6:15pm, Troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks received a call to assist the Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that drove threw a crowd at the Intoxicated Department, a restaurant, on West 2nd Street in Berwick.

BERWICK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO