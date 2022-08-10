Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Tri-state campaign to eliminate boating while intoxicated
Eliminating boating while intoxicated on the Mississippi River will be the focus of a campaign by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin natural resources agencies and co-sponsored by the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators to bring added awareness of the dangers of operating a boat while impaired.
ktvo.com
Scotland County teen crowned 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen
SEDALIA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri native has earned the title of 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. Elsie Kigar, 17, of Bible Grove, Missouri, was crowned during a ceremony Thursday in Sedalia. Pageant officials said Kigar received the highest score of 41 contestants vying for the title in the...
