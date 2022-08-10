ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Bahr leading in Minnesota Senate District 31 GOP race

By Hannah Davis
ABC Newspapers
 5 days ago

Current Minnesota Rep. Cal Bahr will be headed for the general primary to facing off against DFLer Jason Ruffalo for the Minnesota Senate District 31 race. With all precincts reporting, Bahr has tallied 78.57% of the vote with 3,935 votes. Competitor Maribella McDermid received 1,073 votes.

