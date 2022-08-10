ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.
Lincoln Transportation urges caution around street projects near schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -With most Lincoln schools beginning classes next week, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects underway near schools. The six-year Lincoln on the Move program is investing an additional $78 million in street...
Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln Police, two individuals at the home were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building

Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street. Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was...
One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
Lincoln Apartment Heavily Damaged By Fire

Smoke and flames were coming from a third floor balcony when LFR crews arrived at an apartment building near 16th and Garfield just after 2:00 Friday afternoon. ” We did get some pretty quick water on the fire, which helped minimize the damage,” says Battalion Chief Mark Majors. “But, it did get into the attic. Crews went in a we did a pretty thorough search from top to bottom. Everyone made it out ok.”
Truck reportedly stolen overnight in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fully loaded box truck was reported stolen to the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday morning. LPD said police were sent to Schaefer's Appliance, 601 N 66th, for a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. Officers said they talked to the employees who told them a...
Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store

Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop

STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked...
