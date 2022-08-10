Read full article on original website
Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.
Lincoln Transportation urges caution around street projects near schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -With most Lincoln schools beginning classes next week, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects underway near schools. The six-year Lincoln on the Move program is investing an additional $78 million in street...
Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near SW 24th and W Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln Police, two individuals at the home were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
Lanes open again, following closure on I-680 ramp to I-80 eastbound
On Thursday evening about 7 p.m. there was a traffic slowdown on I-680 to I-80 eastbound due to a disabled vehicle blocking a lane.
Fire Drives Residents From Near South Apartment Building
Lincoln, NE (August 12, 2022) Fire drove residents from a three story apartment building in the near south neighborhood Friday afternoon. It broke out on the deck of a third floor apartment at 1615 Garfield Street. Fire crews rotated in and out of the building, and a second alarm was...
One hospitalized after serious crash in Gage County
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (NCN) - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
Lincoln Apartment Heavily Damaged By Fire
Smoke and flames were coming from a third floor balcony when LFR crews arrived at an apartment building near 16th and Garfield just after 2:00 Friday afternoon. ” We did get some pretty quick water on the fire, which helped minimize the damage,” says Battalion Chief Mark Majors. “But, it did get into the attic. Crews went in a we did a pretty thorough search from top to bottom. Everyone made it out ok.”
Omaha police investigating suspected double-homicide; release victims' names
The Omaha Police Department said in a news release that it is investigating a double homicide from Saturday afternoon.
Lincoln Police searching for motorcyclist that rammed into officer downtown
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now searching for a motorcyclist that rammed into an officer in downtown Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police say a green motorcycle was seen driving recklessly near 14th and O Streets around 12:30 a.m. The motorcyclist then slowed down and drove onto a...
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
Truck reportedly stolen overnight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fully loaded box truck was reported stolen to the Lincoln Police Department on Tuesday morning. LPD said police were sent to Schaefer's Appliance, 601 N 66th, for a report of a burglary at 9:16 a.m. Officers said they talked to the employees who told them a...
Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store
Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
Omaha woman arrested on drug charges after Stanton County traffic stop
STANTON, Neb. -- A passenger from Omaha is in custody facing drug charges after reportedly being located with meth during a Stanton County traffic stop Thursday afternoon. At approximately 1:00 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle that was reportedly speeding on Highway 275 north of Stanton. The...
UPDATE: Shooting at Florence Tower Friday morning, investigation underway
There is a large police presence at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. in Omaha. 3 News Now is on the scene and we'll have more information when it's available.
Omaha Police looking for suspect in Florence Tower fatal shooting, victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a Friday morning shooting. According to Omaha Police, one person has died from a shooting at Florence Tower, a housing complex operated by the Omaha Housing Authority. Shalonna Houston, 26, was killed in the shooting. Omaha Police are actively searching for...
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
Railyard Rims returns for a sixth year; Proceeds to benefit YMCA of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The YMCA of Lincoln is hosting the sixth annual Railyard Rims Aug. 19 and Aug. 20. The event is in collaboration with the Downtown Lincoln Association and SCHEELS. The 3-on-3 tournament takes basketball to the streets of the Railyard, and players will be hooping for much...
Missing inmate arrested by Lincoln Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by the Lincoln Police Department. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Wednesday on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked...
