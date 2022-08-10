Fearless 40: Lake Hamilton Wolves

The Lake Hamilton Wolves got off to a great start in 2021, but the finish wasn’t what they desired.

After an 8-0 start, Lake Hamilton struggled to finish the season, losing three of their last four games.

The Wolves went to work in the off-season to fix the problems.

Lake Hamilton returns a lot on defense and two good running backs on offense.

Head coach Tommy Gilleran says they’ll have to replace four offensive linemen, but that group is making progress.

Lake Hamilton opens the season with Lakeside.

