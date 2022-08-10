Read full article on original website
Better off this way
4d ago
Julie Hoops will be sorely missed! She didn't deserve this, and I hope people wake up and realise mass illegal repopulisation is bad for everyone involved
Reply(2)
2
sunnys day
4d ago
Now in NH these killers are all illegal and all over Manchester be careful people watch your back they walk on beech street maple street union street cops aren’t looking
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMUR.com
Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
Next step: Harmony Montgomery case now a murder investigation
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This week, New Hampshire authorities announced the Harmony Montgomery investigation is taking a new turn. “I’m beyond saddened to stand here today to announce the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery is officially a homicide investigation,” Manchester New Hampshire Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg announced. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
wwnytv.com
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (WMUR) - An arrest has been made in the triple killing of a New Hampshire mom and her two young kids. The suspect is a juvenile. “We’ve never had anything, not even a break-in in the neighborhood,” neighbor Mark Korenkiewicz said. For neighbors in Northfield, it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Threats of bombing, shooting lead to evacuations in Portsmouth, NH
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth, NH neighborhood was evacuated Friday night as police investigated a possible explosive device near a local church. Police say they received a call around 10 p.m. for a person who had placed an explosive device in a trash can near the North Church in Market Square. The person also allegedly threatened to use a gun in Market Square.
Police: More than 15 shell casings found after exchange of gunfire in Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire in Somerville early Saturday. Police say shots fired were reported around 1:05 a.m. in the Memorial Road area. Witnesses told police a person on foot exchanged gunfire with two others on a scooter on River Road. No injuries were...
WMUR.com
Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
newbedfordguide.com
Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket
“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
whdh.com
Girlfriend of Boston police officer found dead in a snowbank appears in court, facing murder charge
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read appeared in Dedham Superior Court Friday ahead of her upcoming second degree murder trial for the death of her boyfriend John O’Keefe in January. The 42-year-old Mansfield woman is accused of backing her SUV into the Boston Police Officer and leaving him in...
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: GA Couple Missing After Landing in Manchester, NH Found
9:20 a.m. UPDATE: Marlin “Bud” Scheib and Ann Scheib have been safely located, according to NH State Police. No information was disclosed about where or how they were found. New Hampshire State Police issued a Silver Alert for an elderly couple from Georgia that went missing after landing...
WMUR.com
Video: Woman returns bag of cash found in Gilford supermarket parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — VIDEO: A woman returned a bag of cash she found in a Gilford supermarket parking lot. >> Read the full story: Woman returns bag of cash found in grocery store parking lot in Gilford.
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
NECN
Mother, 2 Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation
A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
Officer Sean Murphy will not face criminal charges for 2021 fatal shooting of Stephanie Gerardi in Saugus
Nearly a year to the day after Officer Sean Murphy fatally shot a Saugus woman who police say was advancing on him with a knife, the Essex District Attorney’s office announced Friday it will not pursue criminal charges against the officer. On Aug. 14, 2021, four Saugus police officers...
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
Comments / 14