Nashua, NH

Better off this way
4d ago

Julie Hoops will be sorely missed! She didn't deserve this, and I hope people wake up and realise mass illegal repopulisation is bad for everyone involved

sunnys day
4d ago

Now in NH these killers are all illegal and all over Manchester be careful people watch your back they walk on beech street maple street union street cops aren’t looking

WMUR.com

Police arrest man who allegedly fired gun in downtown Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun in the city's downtown area last spring. Investigators said in April, there was an incident near Park Street. They said it involved members of the Knights of Sin, Outlaws and Hells Angels Motorcycle Clubs.
CONCORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
Nashua, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Nashua, NH
WMUR.com

Portsmouth police respond to bomb threat, large meetup Friday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Portsmouth police dealt with large crowds at a car meetup and a bomb threat Friday night. Officers said they prepared for a "potential" large-scale car meetup and communicated with its organizers. An estimated 600 cars and 1000 to 1,500 people attended the Woodbury Avenue meetup, according...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
newbedfordguide.com

Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket

“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
NANTUCKET, MA
ABC6.com

State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NECN

Mother, 2 Sons Murdered in NH. Here's What We Know About the Investigation

A child was arrested Thursday in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield, New Hampshire, home last week. The person has been charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the homicides of a 25-year-old woman and her sons, ages 1 and 4, on Aug. 3. Each died of a single gunshot wound, authorities said.
NORTHFIELD, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack

WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
WORCESTER, MA

