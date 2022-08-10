ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisherman Uses Toy To Create ‘Finding Nemo’ Lure… And It Works

By Jacob Dillon
 5 days ago
Well, they might not be able to find Nemo if a big one gets ahold of him.

It’s nice to see the fishing content creators getting super creative with their work. We’ve seen GoPro’s strapped to fish, a GoPro lure and now this Nemo lure.

I love to see it.

Something as fun as fishing doesn’t necessarily need anything to make it better. The hope of a big one hooking on is usually enough to keep folks running back to the water, but that doesn’t mean you can’t throw something new in there every once in a while.

These guys set out for a little extra fun when they bottom a moving Finding Nemo toy. The wound the thing up and testing to see how it worked in water. The toy swam around and seemed to work great in the water.

The pair attached a treble hook to the bottom of the toy and headed back out to try their luck. The toy worked just as good with a hook attached.

They stuck a camera underwater to see how fish reacted to the new lure. Nemo swims around and draws in some interest. Every time he moves the fish goes in for him, just slightly missing the hook each attempt. Multiple fish try it but aren’t getting hooked on.

Finally, a fish grabs onto the toy lure in a scene that reminds you of the opening one in the movie. The fisherman reel in the bass and are super excited what they tried to do worked.

It’s a win-win.

Dog Accidently Catches Fish Eating Bread Off The Dock

There’s just something awesome about seeing any dog video. I mean, who doesn’t love a good dog? If you don’t, I certainly don’t trust ya. There’s something even better about seeing a dog do something so hilarious that it even surprises them. This good boy...
ANIMALS
Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
MINNESOTA STATE
Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck

As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hobbies
Lifestyle
Fishing
Pets
Man Gets Taken Out Restocking A Lake With Fish

The other stocking methods I’ve seen aren’t this redneck and I think that’s what I love about this one so much. You don’t need a special airplane or a cool trout waterslide, it’s just some boys and box of fish trying to make a lake have something worth catching.
HOBBIES
The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker

The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."
Apparently, ‘Poodle Cats’ Are A Thing And They Are Adorable

Cats are pretty incredible creatures. Cats are incredibly smart and independent making them easy companions to live with. Many people will argue that cats are in fact the best companions in the world. They all but take care of themselves, they usually love to cuddle and they have personalities bigger than the largest lions of Africa. Kittens are adorable and as they grow we love them even more. They become a part of our lives and their mischievous behavior becomes infectious and annoyingly adorable. Cats are already pretty awesome but we just stumbled across what is quite possibly the cutest breed of cat I think I’ve ever seen. These cats are so fluffy you won’t believe it. They’re known as Selkirk Rex aka ‘Poodle Cats’ and they are absolutely adorable!
ANIMALS
What a snap! Moment alligator leaps out of Brazilian river and devours nosy fisherman's drone in mid-flight

This is the moment a fisherman tried out his drone for the very first time before it was suddenly destroyed by an alligator in a river in central Brazil. Luciano Souza, 47, told Brazilian news outlet G1 had paid almost $1,300 for his gadget in 2020 and had planned to use it last year on his annual friends fishing trip, which was unfortunately postponed because he had contracted COVID-19.
ANIMALS
