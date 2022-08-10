Read full article on original website
Northeast Wisconsin teachers hoping to "Clear the List" of school supplies in classrooms
(WLUK) -- As the new school year approaches, many teachers are busy getting their classrooms ready. School funding typically doesn't fund the extras needed to personalize a classroom. So teachers have long spent their own money on extra supplies, but a social media trend is offering help to the educators.
Green Bay fundraises for school art programs in honor of city's former flag designer
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- T-shirts with the image of the Green Bay flag adopted in 1973 will be sold to raise money for the arts programs in Green Bay public schools. Theresa Devroy, then a student at West High School, submitted the winning design in a contest by then-Mayor Thomas Atkinston. Devroy attended Madison Technical School and then worked in advertising before dying in 1977 at age 21.
Manitowoc man committed to mental institution after stabbing
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – The man convicted in connection with a stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been committed to a secure mental institution for 12.5 years. Guy Strzyzewski, Jr., 49, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, but then was found not guilty by reason of mental disease and defect for the Aug. 15, 2021, incident.
Celebrate Algoma Shanty Days along the lakeshore
(WLUK) -- Algoma is hoping people will join in on the "Celebration of the Lake", August 12-14, 2022. Algoma Shanty Days is a three-day, family festival that takes place on the shores of Lake Michigan. The 2022 Shanty Days theme is: “Fired Up For 35 Years!”. Organizers say that...
Wisconsin sees decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Marinette, Door and Brown counties remain in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor...
Appleton residents split on possible relocation of Trout Museum
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The plan to move the Trout Museum to the Ellen Kort Peace Park was already met with some criticism after the Appleton Common Council decided to continue to work with the museum to relocate. "Once it's gone, there will be no more, and there's no other place...
Crews put out fire at educational facility in Appleton
APPLETON (WLUK) -- No one was inside at the time of a fire at an educational facility in Appleton. Crews were called to the building in the 2300 block of E. Lourdes Drive before 11 p.m. Thursday. The call indicated a smoke detector was going off. First arriving crews saw...
Family of five evacuates Greenville house fire safely
GREENVILLE (WLUK) -- Greenville Fire Department responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning. According to the fire department's Facebook post, 5 people were inside at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate safely, crediting "properly placed and maintained smoke detectors." "Absent this device," the post read,...
Two Rivers student's death deemed an accident
TWO RIVERS (WLUK) -- The Two Rivers Police has completed its investigation regarding the death of a Two Rivers High School student. The Manitowoc County Coroner's office reports the manner of death as an accident, and the immediate cause of death as drowning. The office, along with the Two Rivers police, have concluded the investigation, which began on Feb. 8.
'This is a quiet neighborhood': Appleton residents react to officer-involved shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Appleton Friday night. Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Birchwood Avenue, for a domestic disturbance regarding a man who was armed with a handgun. "We were sitting watching TV...
Oshkosh police investigating downtown death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An investigation is underway in Oshkosh after police say they found a person dead in a downtown building. Police say the death occurred at about 10:45 Saturday morning in the 100 block of High Avenue. Police haven't been able to identify the person yet, but believe the...
Shanty Days Parade postponed to Sunday
ALGOMA (WLUK) - Due to the inclement weather, the Shanty Days Parade has been postponed to noon Sunday. Other events at the 35th annual festival will continue as planned, at least as of Saturday morning, according to Ryan Hoffman. For other event updates, check out the festival's Facebook page. The...
Oshkosh apartment fire displaces 14
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fourteen people are displaced after an apartment fire in Oshkosh. Crews were called to Court Tower at 100 Court Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. Arriving crews found a small fire that had been extinguished by the sprinkler system on the ninth floor. Due to the amount of...
Green Bay murder suspect's U.P. assault victim speaks out
(WLUK) -- The only surviving victim of a man’s crime spree that spanned three states, including Wisconsin, says she’s lucky to be alive. Caleb Anderson, 23, is accused of murdering a person in Green Bay and then driving to Alabama and killing another person. And a day before...
Burger Boat Company christens ferry
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Burger Boat Company christened a new ferry Saturday and held a ceremony and open house to celebrate. Neebish Islander III is a passenger ferry that will operate year-round on the St. Mary's River in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The 92-foot ferry, commissioned by the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority, was designed to navigate through ice on the river and harsh winter weather.
Goo Goo Dolls taking new tour to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A record-breaking, multi-platinum rock band is coming to Appleton. The band will be at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Nov. 3 as part of its "Chaos in Bloom" tour. Among the band's all-time favorite songs are 90's hits, "Black Balloon," "Iris," and "Slide." The...
Man arrested after robbing Oshkosh area business
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police are investigating a robbery after a man entered multiple businesses Friday afternoon, demanding money. The 28-year-old man claimed to have a weapon and allegedly received cash from one of the businesses before running away. He robbed the area business in the 2000 block of Witzel Avenue around 2 p.m., according to police.
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
Resch Center to get "Fancy Like" Walker Hayes with fall concert
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Resch Center is looking to to get a little fancier by bringing in Walker Hayes' country music. Hayes is making a stop at the Resch Center on Oct. 20 as part of his "Glad You're Here" Tour. He is best known for his viral hit...
Manitowoc's two-way street conversion planned for Monday
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Some roadways in Manitowoc will go from one-way to two-way. Starting Monday at 5 a.m., 8th, 10th and 11th streets from Washington Street to Waldo Boulevard will become two-way streets. The intersection at N. 11th and Huron will only be a two-way stop east/westbound on Huron. Traffic...
