ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 6

Carolina Girl
4d ago

well there is a thing called landlord tenant law & if your lease says they they will provide certain things then they are required by law to to have those things if not you can take them to court & you can legally break your lease because they broke the contract in what they stated they are providing

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Operation City Lights: Orangeburg DPS moves to curb property crimes

The number of property crimes committed in Orangeburg is showing a decrease. From Jan. 1 until July 31, there were 218 larcenies citywide. Compared to the same time period the year before, there were 224. For reports of motor vehicle thefts, there have been 18 this year, compared to 26...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”. Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.
The Post and Courier

Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless

COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
WBTV

Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
LANCASTER, SC
WIS-TV

First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Lee County Shared Hope Incorporated (LCSH) is calling for donations to support the construction and longevity of their incoming homeless shelter. LCSH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded through a Methodist church in response to the death of a homeless veteran in 2020. Without a brick-and-mortar facility,...
LEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A C#De
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
News19 WLTX

Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen reported missing

West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
News19 WLTX

Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall

SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
SUMTER, SC
The Post and Courier

Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases

One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
COLUMBIA, SC
lexsc.com

Parking in the Town of Lexington

When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy