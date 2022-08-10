Read full article on original website
Carolina Girl
4d ago
well there is a thing called landlord tenant law & if your lease says they they will provide certain things then they are required by law to to have those things if not you can take them to court & you can legally break your lease because they broke the contract in what they stated they are providing
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
Eastern Progress
Operation City Lights: Orangeburg DPS moves to curb property crimes
The number of property crimes committed in Orangeburg is showing a decrease. From Jan. 1 until July 31, there were 218 larcenies citywide. Compared to the same time period the year before, there were 224. For reports of motor vehicle thefts, there have been 18 this year, compared to 26...
WIS-TV
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cars were packed to the top, and parking garages were full of garnet and black for the students moving onto University of South Carolina’s campus this weekend. Executive Director for University Housing, April Barnes says this is her favorite day of the year. “This is...
WIS-TV
Columbia business raises billboards in support of injured deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia business has a simple message for an injured deputy, “Pray for Sarah Merriman, injured while serving us.”. Billboards went up across the Midlands after Richland County Deputy Sarah Merriman was injured earlier this week after a suspect hit her with a car. Lamar Advertising of Columbia erected eight billboards with the a photo of her and the words printed across it.
The Post and Courier
Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless
COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
ON THE ROAD: Palmetto State’s third oldest city boasts historical and recreational charm
GEORGETOWN, SC (WOLO) — With kids in Richland County schools returning next week, you still have this weekend to squeeze in a quick vacation. If you’re looking for a nice day trip, look no further than a small coastal town that has been recognized as the best in the country by USA Today.
WBTV
Police: Lancaster, S.C. 3-year-old reported missing found in Va.
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police have ended their search for 3-year-old Zoya Meredith. She was reported missing Aug. 12 after her caregiver told police the child’s biological mother, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, entered the home, assaulted the caregiver, and took Zoya. She was found around 2...
WIS-TV
First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Lee County Shared Hope Incorporated (LCSH) is calling for donations to support the construction and longevity of their incoming homeless shelter. LCSH is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded through a Methodist church in response to the death of a homeless veteran in 2020. Without a brick-and-mortar facility,...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
'Bailey Bill' offers tax incentive for Columbia developers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, the popular main street bar and restaurant The Whig announced they would be closing. The property where The Whig is housed is expected to be turned into a renovated hotel using what is known as the "Bailey Bill." This bill grants historic property owners...
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
WIS-TV
Formal responses begin to be filed to Dominion Energy rate request increase
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dominion Energy electric customers could be seeing a jump in their bills this fall, but how dramatic of a jump remains to be seen. Various entities have begun filing paperwork in response to the request. Those responses will help shape how the process plays out. Dominion...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Case of alleged reckless driving involving BB gun lands Sumter County man in jail
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter County man is facing numerous charges over an incident involving a truck a BB gun and miles of South Carolina highway. According to the Sumter Police Department, 50-year-old Robert Wayne Sims of Pecan Court is accused of following another driver in a pickup truck and pointing what was initially believed to be a firearm at that driver during the process on Thursday. He's also alleged to have punched the other driver's window when that car did come to a stop.
natureworldnews.com
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
wach.com
West Columbia teen reported missing
West Columbia Police says it needs the public's help in finding a runaway 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Thursday. Isabela Garcia Perez was reported missing to police yesterday. Family members told police that she was last seen physically on August 7, but that Perez had reached out to them since leaving home.
Here's how to attend SC technical college for free this fall
SUMTER, S.C. — Manufacturing is big business in the Gamecock City and an industry Sumter Chamber of Commerce President Chris Hardy knows well. "We have a lot of large industry and manufacturing employers," Hardy said. Like much of the nation, filling job vacancies has been a challenge. "Finding people...
Orangeburg County schools offer hefty incentive as sign-on bonus for new teachers
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg County School District will offer an additional $5,000 in teacher sign-on bonuses to certified full-time teachers for the new school year. This comes as the district faces 36 teacher vacancies. “I wish we had known this earlier because I think we could’ve filled...
The Post and Courier
Fort Jackson has more Confederate names than all but 3 military bases
One in four roads on Fort Jackson could be renamed as part of a wide-ranging study that has already suggested new names for nine military bases with Confederate ties. The same panel that on Aug. 8 announced renaming nine Army bases to scrub Confederate references would cost about $21 million has also compiled a list of streets, buildings and other symbols that could be changed. The Naming Commission, established during the national reckoning with Confederate iconography in the wake of the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police, is still working on its final report recommending how to handle the more than 850 items on its list.
lexsc.com
Parking in the Town of Lexington
When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
wfmynews2.com
Good Samaritans save woman being attacked at a South Carolina Walgreens, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they have arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman in a local Walgreens store on Wednesday night. A judge has denied bond for 30-year-old Christ Suave Davis, according to the Columbia Police Department. Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police say Davis...
Comments / 6