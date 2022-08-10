Read full article on original website
WJLA
Officers investigate after 1 man dies in Temple Hills, Md. shooting: PGPD
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — One man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills late Sunday evening, according to Prince George's County police. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
4 dead after weekend of shootings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County spent much of their weekend working a series of deadly shootings that took place over the course of three days. By Sunday night, four people had died in four separate shootings. Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a […]
WJLA
1 person found dead after Sunday night shooting in Upper Marlboro: Prince George's police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police responded Sunday to a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro, according to a series of tweets from the department. The incident happened in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court, police said. Officers arrived in the area at approximately 8 p.m.
fox40jackson.com
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George’s County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The...
WTOP
Man dead after fatal shooting in Prince George’s Co.
Police say a man is dead after a fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to Prince George’s County police, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 12900 block of William Beanes Road in Upper Marlboro, near the Federal Spring Recreation Center. Once...
Fairfax Police looking for missing 11-year-old
According to police, 11-year-old Kimberly Villeda Lopez was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 13 at around 7 p.m. on the 4300 block of Allman Drive in Annandale.
WJLA
Anne Arundel man accused of killing woman in fatal boating hit-and-run
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County man was arrested Friday after authorities said he struck and killed a woman in a boating hit-and-run last month on the Magothy River. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, faces charges of negligent manslaughter by vessel and criminally negligent...
WTOP
Man charged with firing gun inside Tysons Corner Center set to appear in court
The man charged with firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in McLean, Virginia, in June is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Monday. Noah Settles, 22, of Washington, D.C., has been charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building, attempted malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
WJLA
43-yr-old Lorton, Va. man dead after motorcycle, jeep crash in Fairfax Station: FCPD
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (7News) — A 43-year-old Lorton, Virginia man is dead after a Saturday evening crash in Fairfax Station, according to Fairfax County police. At 5:46 p.m., officers responded to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the crash involving a 2007 Honda 600RR Motorcycle and a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Bay Net
Man Stabbed Multiple Times In Great Mills; Assailant Still Not Located
GREAT MILLS, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening that a man has been seriously injured as a result of a stabbing that took place. At approximately 10:39 p.m. on August 13, first responders were called to the scene in the 22000 block of Mojave Drive for reports that a man had been stabbed multiple times.
Man arrested in connection to July's deadly boating hit-and-run
Maryland Natural Resource Police have arrested a man in connection to July’s boating hit-and-run that killed one woman in Anne Arundel County.
WTOP
Maryland man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland police say a man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river. Maryland Natural Resources Police said Brownell Edds Jr. of Cape St. Claire was arrested...
Puppy Stolen At Gunpoint Found Dead In Prince George's County, Owner Says
The search for a French Bulldog puppy stolen at gunpoint in April has come to a tragic end after he was found dead in Prince George's County, officials say. Bruno was stolen at gunpoint when he and his handler were on a walk in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue in Brightwood Park around 4:12 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, according to Metropolitan police.
popville.com
Shooting last night in Columbia Heights
From MPD at 12:53am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1200 block of Irving Street NW. No Lookout at this time.”. Updates when/if more is known.
mocoshow.com
Rideshare Driver From Montgomery County Killed in Fatal Shooting in Temple Hills
Per Prince George’s County Police: Detectives with our Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Temple Hills. The victim is 55-year-old Nesredin Esleiman of Silver Spring. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. On August...
fox5dc.com
7-year-old walks into hospital with gunshot wounds in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A 7-year-old child in Prince George's County is being treated for injuries after authorities say he walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The incident was reported Wednesday, but it is unclear where or when the child was shot. The child is currently being held...
Police identify man who fatally shot himself after crashing into barricade near Capitol
WASHINGTON — A man drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol early Sunday, then fired gunshots into the air before fatally shooting himself, police said. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. at a barricade at East Capitol Street and 2nd Street in the nation’s capital.
Police: Man shot by officer in DC had gun, ‘brutally assaulted’ woman
UPDATE, Aug 13, 2022 — The Metropolitan Police Department said the man whom an officer shot and who was accused of assaulting the woman in the case is Rahman Mills, 29. Mills faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigation Team began looking at […]
25 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Man dies after ramming car into US Capitol barricade, shooting himself
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police said a man died by suicide Sunday after he rammed a car into a barricade then shot himself. Police said it happened shortly after 4 a.m. when the man first drove into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street NE and Second Street SE. Then, USCP […]
