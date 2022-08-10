Read full article on original website
Downtown South Bend Art Beat returns on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The streets of downtown South Bend will be filled with performing, visual and culinary artists throughout Saturday for Art Beat 2022, a celebration of local artisans. Art Beat 2022 will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout downtown South Bend. Those looking to volunteer can...
Free health screening in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Ind. -- Free health screenings are available at the Kosciusko community YMCA from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on August 13th. The screenings include pre-diabetes, sleep apnea and blood pressure. Register at www.kcymca.org or at the event.
Day one of the Four Winds Invitational tee’s off at the South Bend Country Club
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Epson Tour participants teed off in the Four Winds Invitational for the 42nd annual Epson Tour. Day one of the Four Finds Invitational is wrapped up at the South Bend Country Club. It’s part of the Epson Tour on the road to the LPGA with...
Four Winds Invitational Golf Tournament returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Country Club welcomes the four winds invitational players for the second year this weekend. The country club’s course was designed by architect George O’Neil and opened in 1916 as a par-72, 6,456-yard course. A new tee will also be used on...
Stop Violence Block Party
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Fremont Youth Foundation Co. is hosting the Stop Violence Block Party on August 13th at Fremont park from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. The asking for donations is $50. Checks can be made out to Fremont Youth Foundation Co. and cash to Kim Clowers, president of FYF.
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
George Wilson Park hosts Slide the Hill
MISHAWAKA, Ind.-- From the 12 to the 14 of August, George Wilson Park will be hosting Slide the Hill. Slide the Hill has four 300-foot-long water slides that people can tube and slide down. The event is only ten dollars per person and lasts through Sunday. Guests also need to...
The final day of the Four Winds Invitational ends in a dramatic finish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The final round of the Four Winds Invitational was played August 14th, and ended in a three-way tie. "I almost gave up. Almost. " said Yan Liu, the winner of the invitational. Yan Liu beat out Gabby Lemieux and Kiira Riihijarvi on the 18th hole, claiming...
Weather impacts day two of the Four Winds Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind – Players impacted by inconsistent weather in day two of the Four Winds Invitational. Performance is the key word in round two, as the weather has made its presence known on the course. As a competitor, impactful weather is not something you want to experience, when you’re competing on the sixth toughest private course in Indiana.
Faith Leaders gather on Friday demanding a crisis response team in the wake of Dante Kittrell's shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- On Friday the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s confirmed it is waiting for ballistics tests to come back before releasing much more information on the deadly South Bend police shooting of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell. Faith Leaders still gathered on Friday to demand a crisis response teams in the wake of the deadly police shooting.
Beacon's new outpatient center
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Beacon's new outpatient center opens Friday. The center will streamline some cost-effective services such as, MedPoint urgent care, physical therapy, MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, ultrasound, mammography and bone density scanning. Specialist Goshen providers for neurosurgery; ear, nose, and throat; cardiology; pain management; and obstetrics and gynecology will...
Nappanee Friday Fest
ELKHART, Ind. -- Friday Fest starts on August 12th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The events include a food truck war, car and bike show, crafts and shopping. For more information visit https://fb.me/e/3fMVtZSKf.
Driver in South Bend Motor Speedway crash credits quick help from safety crews and bystanders
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Three people were hit in a crash at the South Bend Motor Speedway on Saturday night. All three suffered minor injuries after a car went into a gate where they were standing, one was taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries. “We want to go out...
17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School
ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
Free skin cancer screening in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- Prime MD Direct Primary Care is offering free skin cancer screening in La Porte. The event is on August 13th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 245 W. Johnson Rd. Ste 7, La Porte IN. To schedule an appointment, contact 219-262-0037.
Free used tire collection in Cass County on Wednesday
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass County is hosting a free used passenger tire collection event on Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cass County Road Commission. During the event, residents can drop off their used passenger car or pickup truck tires for free. Semi and tractor tires will...
Murder mystery dinner in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 20th Century Murder Mystery Dinner will be hosted at National New York Center Railroad Museum in Elkhart by Villa Macri. The event will be on August 13th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 721 South Main Street Elkhart IN. Tickets are online, and are $50...
Mishawaka police investigate shots-fired call at River Point Apartments
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- At approximately 9:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a unit at the River Point Apartments in reference to a shots-fired call, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. The intersection of Bittersweet and Vistula was blocked off along with access to the complex. Mishawaka police are...
Friends, family, and colleagues remember Zachery Potts at funeral service
THREE OAKS, Mich. --- It was a somber, yet touching day at Calvary Tabernacle in Three Oaks as the life of Zachery Potts was remembered by hundreds of people whose lives he impacted. They reflected on the many aspects of Zach’s life; faith, politics, and his care for others.
The Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend.
OSCEOLA, Ind. -- The 38th annual Osceola Music Festival is back this weekend. The festival makes its return at Fern Hunsberger Park with, live music, food, games and more. The event is free to the public and parking is relatively available.
