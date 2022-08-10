Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Detectives look for tips in 2020 south Columbus murder case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and police detectives are looking for community tips into the 2020 shooting death of Zachariah Perry in south Columbus. On May 5, 2020, Columbus police officers went to the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds. Perry was pronounced dead at 5:13 […]
21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub. CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound. […]
WSYX ABC6
Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
Man, 21, critical after shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Columbus near a nightclub, per police. Columbus police state that they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found the man with a […]
July Columbus Murder Suspect Arrested
COLUMBUS, OH – A man wanted for a July murder in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood has...
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m. The child was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement
WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
Mother of man killed by Columbus police drops appeal of wrongful death lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The mother of a 23-year-old man killed by Columbus police is dropping her federal appeal after officers were found not liable in a wrongful death lawsuit. Henry Green was shot and killed in 2016 during a confrontation with officers Zachary Rosen and Jason Bare who were working undercover in the South […]
Woman killed in northeast Columbus shooting; police seek person of interest
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old...
WSYX ABC6
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
Records: Columbus woman charged with husband's murder after repeatedly punching him
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman whose husband died earlier this month from injuries that caused bleeding on the brain is now charged with his death. Dana Colbert is charged with murder in connection to the death of Harry Gaines, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said...
myfox28columbus.com
Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?
See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
10-year-old hospitalized after call for possible drowning in Pataskala
PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old is hospitalized after a call for a possible drowning at a home in Pataskala Friday evening, according to the West Licking Joint Fire District. A Licking County 911 dispatcher the call came in just after 5:40 p.m. for a home on Shelter Cove Drive.
1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
