ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Detectives look for tips in 2020 south Columbus murder case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and police detectives are looking for community tips into the 2020 shooting death of Zachariah Perry in south Columbus. On May 5, 2020, Columbus police officers went to the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue and found two men with gunshot wounds. Perry was pronounced dead at 5:13 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

21-year-old man shot in downtown near nightclub pronounced dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police announced Sunday that a 21-year-old man died after being shot Saturday morning near a downtown Columbus nightclub. CPD stated they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. Saturday near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found Sylvester Watkins with a gunshot wound. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Reward offered for tips in 2020 south Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Detectives are seeking tips in a south Columbus double shooting that left one dead. Columbus Police responded to a shooting that happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Heyl Avenue on May 5, 2020. Police said 30-year-old Zachariah Perry was pronounced dead at...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Avion Bar
10TV

Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m. The child was...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person of interest in Pike Co. homicide captured by law enforcement

WAVERLY, Ohio — 50-year-old Charles Jeffrey Meddock was arrested by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday for an outstanding drug possession warrant. Authorities say he is a person of interest in a recent homicide and car theft. On Thursday, August 4, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office was...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSYX ABC6

Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?

See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy