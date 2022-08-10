Written by Darcy Parker Bruce, directed by Keira Naughton. “I love you to the moon and back is said between parents and children, romantic partners, friends, and even to pets,” reads a definition of use in the on-line slang dictionary. The full phrase has emerged as the title of books, films, and even a choral work by John Adams where children sang it in response to the horrors of Sept. 11. Dolly Parton quoted it in one of her love songs. I recall Jackie Gleason’s character Ralph Cramden saying it as a threat to his wife Alice, played by Audrey Meadows in which love played no part. Now, in a world premiere play by Darcy Parker Bruce, commissioned for Chester Theatre Company, it takes on a resonance all its own when a young woman, living on the moon near her father who lives there also, comes to grips with childhood trauma and the dangers of parental love.

CHESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO