alaskasnewssource.com
Stuck in a wet weather rut
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Like us humans, the Earth’s weather, is beautiful, awe-inspiring, and yet very complex. So many elements, so many moving pieces; many known, and yet still many unknown. All of which, though, have a contribution, whether big or small, in producing the end result: the weather going on outside, right now. So, when the weather gets “stuck”, it certainly gives one (or many) a reason to pause and take note.
alaskasnewssource.com
First ever electric car rally in Alaska to make history
alaskasnewssource.com
August to remain above average in precipitation across Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only 10 days have seen no measurable precipitation for Anchorage since July 12, when the wet season kicked into high gear. Since then, many days have brought scattered to widespread rainfall activity. Not only for Southcentral Alaska, but a large portion of the state continues to hold onto the wet weather, pulling many areas out of what was once a severe drought.
alaskasnewssource.com
All Alaska Reptile and Exotics Expo returns to Menard Center.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cool wet, weather to continue into the weekend
alaskasnewssource.com
Low pressure brings clouds, rain and wind
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While southern Alaska sees the spin of low pressure over the Alaska Peninsula continue to produce clouds and rain and gusty winds, the interior will be basking in the warmth of August sunshine. Rain started to fall again on the southwest interior, Kenai Peninsula, and Prince...
alaskasnewssource.com
FCC commissioner discusses funding opportunities for Alaska broadband
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Federal broadband officials spent time in Alaska this week as big decisions loom regarding the $65 billion in infrastructure funding for nationwide broadband expansion. Commissioner Brendan Carr of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission was among those visiting and said the trip was a chance to see...
alaskasnewssource.com
Trump influence faces test in Alaska in Tuesday primaries
3 people have died in a fire at an AVCP Regional Housing Authority building. The fire took place at an Association of Village Council Presidents Regional Housing Authority apartment complex at 409 Ptarmigan. Updated: 6 hours ago. The first day of school for Mat-Su students is Aug. 16. Superintendent Randy...
