Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Abbott Maintains Lead Over O'Rourke in Latest Dallas Morning News Poll
New polling from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Gov. Greg Abbott (R) holding a steady lead over his Democratic opponent, former congressman Beto O’Rourke. The same poll finds that a majority of respondents believe the State of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. Even as...
Millions Dealing with Long COVID, Arlington Man Hopes for Breakthrough
Patients with long COVID and the doctors who treat them continue to navigate new, uncharted territory. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, up to 23 million people are impacted. Arlington resident Shannon Hicks was three weeks away from receiving his first COVID-19 vaccine when he found himself in the...
Former SMU Football Player Plans Southern Dallas Housing
A former Southern Methodist University football player wants to give back to Dallas with development in a part of town that needs it. Another former SMU player who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council Friday said he is especially pleased with one feature of the plan. Mikial Onu,...
Dallas ISD Superintendent Says Comparisons Between Public and Private Schools ‘Isn't Fair And Just'
No matter where you go, parents usually want the same thing from schools, to prepare their kids to reach their best potential, and set them up to be successful. Despite the work Texas has done to better public education Governor Greg Abbot says there’s a problem. "Not all children...
Fort Worth Man Stabbed During Argument With Wife: Police
Fort Worth police are investigating a stabbing incident on Saturday night that left a man in critical condition. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of River Hill Lane shortly before 4:30 a.m. in reference to a stabbing.
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in North Richland Hills: PD
Police in North Richland Hills are investigating reports of a shooting involving an officer Friday afternoon, NBC 5 has learned. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Former Paramedic for Kicking, Hitting Man
A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a downed, unarmed man won’t face charges after a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict. The grand jury considered a felony charge of injury to a disabled person against Brad Alan Cox, 46, this week and returned a no-bill. Read more...
Police Fatally Shoot Gunman in Richland Hills
Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a police officer in Richland Hills Friday afternoon, authorities say. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
North Texas Mother to Host Fentanyl Awareness Event After Teen Son's Death
Nearly every evening, Victoria Ketter and her family gather in the only place where they can still be with her son. It's been almost two months since she got the call that her oldest, Johnathan Helmke, was found dead after taking what he thought was Percocet. "It's a day I...
Man Used Drone to Try to Smuggle Drugs Into Fort Worth Prison: Feds
A man who flew a drone loaded with drugs and electronics over a federal prison in Fort Worth was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Bryant Henderson, 42, of Smithville, flew a drone loaded with methamphetamine, compressed marijuana, two prepaid smartphones and nine music players, over FMC Fort Worth around midnight on May 4, according to his critical complaint.
Westbound State Highway 183 in Irving Was Closed Most of the Morning, Here's Why
The morning commute was anything but smooth on State Highway 183 in Irving Friday morning. Just before 5 a.m., a jack-knifed Amazon 18-wheeler caused delays. All westbound lanes of SH 183 were closed. Just before 6 a.m. crews removed the big rig. Just as it appeared the roadway was reopening...
Parker County DA Recovers $18K in Stolen Church Money
More than $18,000 have been returned to a Parker County church after a former church employee embezzled funds. According to the Parker County District Attorney's Office, Janet Shelly Walker, 63, a former secretary at the church, was convicted on June 14 of theft from a nonprofit organization. Jeff Swain, Parker...
Police Looking for Driver Who Struck Fort Worth Grandfather
Fort Worth Police are asking the community for help after they say a driver hit and killed a 75-year-old man crossing a residential street Friday night before driving off. It was around 9:50 Friday night when 75-year-old Juan Garcia crossed the intersection of Avenue H and Vaughn Boulevard. Police said he had the right-of-way when a driver struck Garcia before driving off, heading north on Vaughn. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations
It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
Woman Arrested in White Settlement Motel Stabbing: Police
A woman is now in jail following a stabbing at a Motel 6 in White Settlement on Thursday night, according to police. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook was leaving a back-to-school event at Brewer High School, and Assistant Chief Denison was leaving a recruit testing even when they heard a stabbing call dispatched at Motel 6 with the suspect fleeing on foot. They both responded to the call to assist officers.
Waxahachie Elementary School Student Won Contest to Publish Children's Book
Brek Bradshaw is a 5th grader at Shackelford Elementary School in Waxahachie, but he's more than a student. "I have a job," Bradshaw said smiling. "It's an author." Bradshaw won a book writing contest last year to have his book 'Chicken Bot and the Golden Egg' published. "His story was...
Machete-Wielding Man Taken Into Custody in White Settlement
A man who wielded a machete-like weapon while walking down a road in White Settlement Friday morning has been taken into police custody, White Settlement Police said. Around 6 a.m., officers responded to 911 calls of a man walking down the middle of the roadway in the 8400 block of White Settlement Road while holding and waving a machete.
