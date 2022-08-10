According to a press release from Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, crews were dispatched to 492 Barnsley Gardens Rd, Adairsville, Wednesday, 08/10/2022, at approximately 8:49 p.m. The caller advised his house was fully engulfed in flames. BCFES crews arrived on scene to find a fully involved structure. Multiple crews arrived and set up attack lines to make an aggressive attack on the fire. The fire was knocked down significantly but unfortunately, the home was a total loss due to water and smoke damage. There was an outbuilding that also received minor damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported. Tune to WBHF to listen to our interview with the home’s occupant.

ADAIRSVILLE, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO