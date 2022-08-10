ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood watch in effect southern, western Utah

By Bob Bedore, Thomas Geboy
 5 days ago
FRIDAY 8/12/22 8:03 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’ve seen consecutive days with a flood watch for southwestern Utah and today will be more of the same.

The Flood Watch will go into effect Friday afternoon and will continue through Friday evening. Like recent days, the watch will encompass most of southwestern Utah from Washington and Kane Counties up through Beaver and Wayne Counties, but today will also see the watch in effect as far north as southern Duchesne County and the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LZOFO_0hBDj91300

Thunderstorms that develop within the watch area will be capable of heavy rain that may result in flash flooding. Also, excessive runoff may result in debris flow on a burn scar, flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, slick rock areas, and other low-lying flood-prone areas.

We will keep an eye on this and all other storms as they arise so stay with ABC4 both on air and online. We are There4You!

WEDNESDAY 8/10/22 9 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for northeast Nevada and southwestern Utah from Juab County eastward to NW Emery County, then southward into Kane and Washington Counties. This watch will be in effect through the day on Wednesday. Within the watch, thunderstorms that develop will be capable of heavy rain that may result in flash flooding.

Flood Watch is still in effect for much of western Utah. The latest areas for the watch include eastern parts of Tooele County. This Flood Watch will continue until midnight tonight.

There is also a Flash Flood Warning for the Jacob City Burn Scar in Eastern Tooele. This will remain in effect until 9:45 PM this evening. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flows moving through the Soldier Canyon crossing the count road. These flows can consist of rock, mud, vegetation, and other loose materials. It is advised to stay away from recently burned areas as life-threatening flooding can occur.

If you’re within the watch be extra aware of the weather, especially if you have any outdoor plans. Areas with the greatest risk are slot canyons, dry washes, slick rock areas, and other low-lying areas. When it comes to flash flooding, remember the phrase turn around, don’t drown. If you can’t see the bottom of a roadway, it’s not safe to drive through.

We will continue to keep you posted on the latest alerts both on-air and online, we are There4You!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

