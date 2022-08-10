Read full article on original website
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
LOOK: LeBron James, Wife Savannah Honor Their Three Children with New Tattoos
NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, both got tattoos with the initials “B.B.Z.” yesterday. The new ink signifies the initials of their children: Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. LeBron posted an Instagram story of their two hands with the tattoos, which are on the outside of their...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
LOOK: LeBron James gets 'emotional' watching sons Bronny and Bryce playing together in Europe
LeBron James is well established as one of the greatest players in NBA history after a legendary high school career. Now his two sons, Bronny and Bryce James, are attempting to make their own strides on the basketball court in their teenage years. Both Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, play...
Heat Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, some teams have an easier time attracting the league’s best talent than others. Plenty of factors go into making a destination appealing. The weather may play a role – to what extent, who can say? Market size certainly counts as well. All told, it’s just...
Love Is In The Air: NBA Champion Draymond Green & Fiancée Hazel Renee Reveal Stunning Engagement Photos
Black love is a beautiful thing and NBA star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee give us all the feels in their recent engagement shoot. Longtime lovers, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are getting closer to the big day when
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
LeBron ’Emotional’ Watching Sons Team Up for First Time
The Lakers’ star relished the moment of watching his sons play together in a competitive game for the first time.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Lakers News: LeBron James Leading Candidate to Own Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team
LeBron James is reportedly the top candidate to own the forthcoming Las Vegas NBA expansion team.
Channing Frye Reveals He Gets Angry When People Exclude Shaquille O'Neal From The Greatest Players Ever Conversation: "There Cannot Be Just One Person That Is The Greatest. That Is So Disrespectful."
Shaquille O'Neal is not mentioned in GOAT conversations when they come up, the Lakers legend himself admits that he never wanted to be the greatest. However, during his peak, he was arguably more dominant than any other player in the history of basketball has been. There was simply no stopping Shaq, with opponents forced to foul him repeatedly just to slow him down.
Former Celtics Guard Eddie House Explains The Former Beef Between Ray Allen And Kevin Garnett: "They Felt Like They Had Something, A Core Nucleus..."
The 2008 Boston Celtics are still remembered today for their incredible title run. With Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo, they built something special in Boston that turned out to be a massive success. Unfortunately, things didn't exactly end on good terms. Just a few years after...
Jeanie Buss is still committed to surpassing Celtics in championships
Going into last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to contend for what would’ve been their 18th NBA championship. Instead, they fell apart at the seams and missed the play-in tournament. Lakers fans across the land breathed a sigh of relief when the team’s arch-rival, the Boston Celtics,...
Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, And Tony Parker Are The Only Three Players That Have Won More Than 70% Of Their Games While Playing At Least 1000 Games
The San Antonio Spurs are one of the greatest dynasties of all time, winning five championships during the Tim Duncan era. The trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili won four out of five of those championships together, and they are clearly one of the winningest trios of all time.
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
NBA Schedule: LeBron vs. Steph Opening Night, Luka's Mavs vs. Lakers
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing
ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ‘First Take’ for over a month now. He has been recovering from shoulder surgery on a partially torn rotator cuff and bicep. On Sunday night, Smith took to Twitter to announce that he will finally be returning to the television show Monday morning. In his […] The post ‘Buckle up, y’all’: Kevin Durant won’t be pleased with Stephen A. Smith’s latest foreshadowing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers News: Former All-NBA Guard Bullish on Russell Westbrook 'revenge tour'
Victor Oladipo is a big believer that Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is going to have a bounce back season.
