FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO