Fairfield Falcons motivated for 2022 after sectional loss
GOSHEN — The Fairfield Falcons want to focus on getting past sectionals for the first time since 2009. Head Coach Matt Thacker enters his 5th season at the helm, where he's led the Falcons to a consecutive pair of Northeast Corner Conference division titles. "I hope we'll get [to...
Ohio State beginning 'New Phase' of fall camp this week prior to Notre Dame matchup
COLUMBUS — In a little under three weeks, The Fighting Irish make the trip to Ohio Stadium for what will likely be a showdown between two, top five teams. We've already seen Notre Dame and OSU that way in the Preseason Coaches Poll. We'll know for sure once the...
South Bend Adams under new tutelage of former QB Frank Karczewski
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Adams is under the tutelage of first-year head coach, Frank Karczewski. He replaces Antwon Jones after six seasons with the Eagles. Karczewski is a former Adams Quarterback and 2013 grad who has spent the last three years as an assistant at Indianapolis Cathedral. And...
Tyler Buchner earns starting QB spot for Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME — Tyler Buchner will be the man under center for the Fighting Irish when they take on Ohio State in three weeks. The sophomore edges Drew Pyne in a quarterback competition spanning the last several months. "This whole time I've had an amazing friend and competitor in...
FW, Purdue basketball star Walter Jordan raises $11,000 for FW Boys and Girls Clubs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne held a press conference Friday afternoon to celebrate the success of Fort Wayne and Purdue University basketball star Walter Jordan’s inaugural basketball camp, as well as donations and program dates for 2023. The first annual...
Lippert Celebrates its Fourth Annual Soccer Tournament
This past weekend Lippert hosted its 4th Annual Soccer Tournament at the Goshen Stars Soccer Club in Goshen, Ind., according to a company release. This year boasted over 1,000 Lippert team members representing plants throughout Indiana. The event kicked off at 8 a.m., featuring 53 teams competing for the Lippert...
2023 IF Anthony Miller Recommits to Notre Dame
2023 New Castle (Pa.) infielder Anthony Miller always knew where he wanted to attend college. The road to South Bend took a few unexpected turns as the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder decommitted from Notre Dame on June 27th following Link Jarrett’s departure to Florida State. A month and a half later,...
Notre Dame's Defensive Line primed to dominate with experience
NOTRE DAME — Isaiah Foskey is one of several players who elected to return to Notre Dame for a senior season. "Coach Freeman emphasized it for the seniors," Foskey said. "All the seniors came back to win a national championship. That's our goal." He and the D-Line are priming...
Scattered showers tonight and part of Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A few rain showers have moved through on Saturday afternoon, but we’ll se more rain overnight and into Sunday. Scattered showers will begin mostly after sunset on Saturday, with even a few rumbles of thunder occurring early Sunday morning. Temperatures on Saturday evening will be in the upper 60s, dropping down into the low 60s on Sunday morning.
A bubbly time at Slide the Hill
Mishawaka — A foam-tastic time at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is having it's Slide the Hill event. This popular event has four, 300-foot slip-n-slides. Three out of the four slides have foam, just don't eat the bubbles!. It is a $10 entry,...
Four Winds Casino South Bend to celebrate opening of expanded gaming area
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Four Winds Casinos will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its expanded gaming area. The gaming floor which has more than 45,000 square feet of room will include 850 slot machines, 11 table games, a new high limit area and an additional cage and cashier area.
One Person Airlifted From Detroit Street Crash
WARSAW — One person was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital following a two-vehicle crash at Gilliam Drive and Detroit Street, Warsaw, Saturday evening, Aug. 13. The number of other injured persons was not available. Warsaw Police, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory and Lutheran EMS were called to the intersection at...
Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
Race car crash at South Bend Motor Speedway leaves 3 injured
Two cars racing at the South Bend Motor Speedway collided sending one into a gate in the pit area. Three speedway workers were injured. This happened last night around 10 p.m. Two of the workers were treated on scene for minor cuts. The third was taken to the ER for...
Fort Wayne restaurant listed among best for a date
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Online dining reservation website OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Indiana restaurant is included. The list was generated from over 13.6 million verified diner reviews. OpenTable curated the list in partnership with dating...
Mishawaka police investigate shots-fired call at River Point Apartments
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- At approximately 9:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a unit at the River Point Apartments in reference to a shots-fired call, according to the Mishawaka Police Department. The intersection of Bittersweet and Vistula was blocked off along with access to the complex. Mishawaka police are...
Meeting Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Outstanding Teen 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The newest title holders for Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Fort Wayne’s Oustanding Teen 2023 stopped by the WANE 15 studios. Check out the interview above to learn more about Cydney Bridges and Amarra Nester’s social impact initiatives and what they’re looking forward to about holding the titles.
New pickleball courts open in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday in Elkhart, six brand new pickleball courts were opened to the public!. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson and Park Superintendent Jamison Czarnecki christened the new courts with a quick game. “Seems like it’s going to be a popular thing! We’ve got about 30 people signed...
Broadway at the Embassy brings top names to the stage
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The new Broadway at the Embassy season is around the corner. This year it’s headlined by a 9-time Tony Award-winning show. On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan: January 24, 2023. Riverdance The 25th Anniversary Tour: March 23, 2023. Jesus...
