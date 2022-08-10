Read full article on original website
NotYourMama
4d ago
I Seen It 1st On Rhoda Young Live When She Was Reporting B4 Anyone, Something To Sit Right With The Mom & Step-dad, I Could Be Wrong But You Have The Watch The Interview On Rhoda Young Live To See.
Volunteers continue to search for missing Norfolk teen
NORFOLK, Va. — As family members of 15-year-old Kadence Morrell continue to search for the missing teen, they’re not alone. Keitra Coleman of the volunteer search group, Hear Their Voices, said her team has searched for Kadence Morrell nearly every day since her family reported her missing. “I’m...
Missing Person: Woman missing from Chesapeake considered 'endangered'
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is missing from Chesapeake according to the Chesapeake Police Department. 25-year-old Alexis Starr Hicks is a black woman. She is just under five and a half feet tall, and she weighs approximately 220 pounds, according to the department. She has black hair and brown...
Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Friday morning believed to be endangered
Chesapeake police are looking for a missing woman last seen Friday morning and believed to be endangered.
PPD investigating gunshot wound
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said it was investigating a gunshot wound incident Saturday afternoon. In a tweet posted just before 4 p.m., the department said it was investigating the shooting which happened in the 2500 block of Airline Blvd. A man was shot and seriously hurt...
Police: Toddler dies after being shot in Portsmouth; man wanted
A man is wanted on a murder charge after Portsmouth police say a toddler found shot earlier this week died at the hospital.
Black and Missing Foundation urges national attention for missing Norfolk girl
The Black and Missing Foundation is urging national attention for Kadence Morrell, the missing 15-year-old girl from Norfolk.
Virginia Beach Man Who USed Machine Gun During Norfolk Shootout Gets 7 Year Prison Term
NORFOLK, Va. – A man who used a machine gun in a shootout in Norfolk...
Person killed in accidental shooting in Hertford, N.C.
A person in the Snug Harbor Community was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The Perquimans County 911 Center received a call 7:32 p.m. that someone been shot.
WAVY News 10
Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have now made two arrests after a 19-year-old was killed and an 18-year-old was wounded in a double shooting last month on Lone Holly Lane off Newtown Road. The suspect who police believe was the shooter, 18-year-old Joshua James, of Virginia...
Man sentenced 7 years in prison for having machine gun used in Norfolk shootout
A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Friday to seven years in prison for possessing a machine gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk
Newport News shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night. According to the Newport News Police Dept., officers arrived at the 400 block of Manor Road just after 10:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died...
Newport News Police investigate homicide; one dead, one injured
NN Police are investigating a homicide that took place on August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m.
WITN
Perquimans County accidental shooting leaves one dead
Perquimans County, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 7:32 p.m., the Perquimans County 911 Center received a call about a person that had been shot. The Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office and Perquimans County EMS responded to the scene in Snug Harbor and found that an accidental discharge of a weapon resulted in the death of the victim.
Police seeking 2 women charged after man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
Virginia Beach gang member sentenced for having gun with 'machine gun conversion' attachment
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 5, 2022. A man from Virginia Beach was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday in the U.S. Eastern District Court of Virginia for having a gun that was used in a shootout in Norfolk.
Man attacked at Newport News nightclub, dies from injuries
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 36-year-old man was killed after being attacked in a Newport News nightclub, the city's police department says, and officers have arrested a suspect. The Newport News Police Department tweeted about the case Friday, saying that it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Police: Victim dies after assault at Triple Effectz in Newport News, man’s charges upgraded
A man is now charged with voluntary manslaughter after Newport News police say an assault victim died from his injuries at the hospital.
Police: 2-year-old boy shot in Portsmouth critically injured
A Portsmouth community wants to know what led to a shooting that wounded a 2-year-old boy Wednesday night.
2 arrested after man killed, another injured in Virginia Beach shooting, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial incident that happened on July 20, 2022. Two men were arrested after a man was killed and another injured in a shooting at a Virginia Beach apartment complex on July 20, according to police.
'Never gave her a chance' | Husband of woman killed at Virginia Beach gas station testifies
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two brothers facing first-degree murder charges for killing a woman at a Virginia Beach gas station appeared in court on Thursday. A judge ruled Darrius White and Michael White's cases are moving forward. The prosecutors called witnesses who shared more details about what led up to the shooting on December 13, 2021.
