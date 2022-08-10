Read full article on original website
WPFO
Two years later, tall ships make emotional return to Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) - History buffs climb aboard, two replicas of prominent historical ships docked in Portsmouth this weekend for thousands to visit. The Kalmar Nyckel is a replica of the original ship that brought colonists to America in the early 1600's, and the Spirit of Bermuda, a replica of a British ship used in the war of 1812.
'It brought back a flood of memories': Naples Causeway Classic returns for 29th year
NAPLES (WGME) -- The Naples Causeway Classic Boat and Car weekend is back for its 29th year. From up on land to down on the lake, there's a lot to see at the show. When Doug Farquharson saw the amphicar about to drive into Long Lake, he came running. "It...
How safe are amusement rides in Maine? I-Team looks at the state inspection process
OLD ORCHARD BEACH (WGME) -- Trips to fairs or amusement parks are a big draw for families during the summer and fall in Maine, but last month, what was supposed to be a fun night out left some of them frightened. "Everyone gasped and I looked and this kid just...
Yarmouth outdoor art festival returns
YARMOUTH (WGME) - If you drive through Yarmouth Saturday, you probably saw the dozens of artists painting landscapes around town. This weekend was the peak of the third annual Plein Air Art Festivalin. Arts and Craft shows along with a marketplace were set up in the center of town, with...
Cornhole group raises thousands for children battling cancer
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - A summertime game has taken on a whole new meaning for one group. Maineiacs Cornhole summer series held their latest tournament at Throttle Car Club in Scarborough Saturday. Paired with an on-going car show, they aimed to raise money for Maine Children's Cancer Program. “Most of us...
Some ships push back at rules requiring slowdown for whales
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Federal regulators who want to enforce new vessel speed rules to help protect rare whales can expect some pushback from ship operators. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the new proposed rules last month. They are designed to protect the last remaining North Atlantic right whales.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died at the Cumberland County Jail Sunday morning. Officials say they found an offender unresponsive in their cell sometime Sunday morning. An officer called for assistance and began life-saving measures, but the jail medical staff and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful...
