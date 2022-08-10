Looking for something spectacular to brighten a cold, dark winter’s night? Well, this weekend might just have something in store: not one, not two, but three meteor showers active at the same time – combining to provide a celestial firework display almost all through the night. Although the best night to watch will be the evening and night of Saturday July 30 (through to dawn on Sunday morning), the three showers will be near their peak rates from tonight. So you’ll have plenty of chances to catch the show while avoiding bad weather or other commitments. Best of all, there’s going to...

ASTRONOMY ・ 18 DAYS AGO