News On 6
Tulsa Drillers Temporarily Changing Name To 'Tulsa Noodlers'
The Tulsa Drillers have changed their name again to the Tulsa Noodlers. It's just for a four-day stretch of home play against the Midland Rockhounds. Driller host Alex Kossakoski joined the News On 6 team on Friday to talk about what fans can expect.
News On 6
Former OSU Golfer Sets Course Record During Ladies European Tour
What a day for the former All-American Oklahoma State golfer. Maya Stark could do no wrong on the Ladies European Tour in Northern Ireland. On Sunday, she set the course record with a 63 and she won the tournament. The best part? She landed an invite to play full-time on the LPGA Tour in 2023.
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
News On 6
Welltown Brewing Brings 500 Foot Slip-N-Slide To Downtown Tulsa
A giant slip 'n slide is coming to downtown Tulsa this weekend, closing off the Boulder Avenue Bridge. This is the second year Welltown Brewery has brought the slide to town. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
News On 6
Family Staying In Hotel After 2 Different Houses Suffer Damage
Over the last few months, a Tulsa family has faced some big challenges, but despite this, they're staying optimistic. Mom, Kathryn Holmes, says after moving out of one home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree, another home flooded. The Holmes family has been staying in a hotel since...
News On 6
Construction Project Underway On Tulsa End Of Turner Turnpike
A big construction project is happening on the Tulsa end of the Turner turnpike. The westbound exit from I-44, to Route 66, is switching sides. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in West Tulsa with the story.
News On 6
Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday. Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park. The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow. Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even...
News On 6
Greenwood Cultural Center Holds Tulsa Race Massacre Book Signing
The Greenwood Culture Center had a book signing with the author of "The Journey from Black Slavery to Black Street: The Tulsa Race Massacre". The book, written by Lewis Wilson, was launched on the 101st anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre and highlights the lesser-known history of slavery that began in the 17th century.
News On 6
Pet Of The Week: Carina The 3-Month-Old Lab Mix
It's time for our pet of the week. Meet Carina the 3-month-old female lab mix. She was part of a litter that was dumped on the streets of Tulsa. She is a sweet girl, loves to play with her ball, and has lots of love and energy. She will make an excellent family pet and would love a backyard to play in.
News On 6
Osage Language Course Offered At Bartlesville High School
This fall, Bartlesville High School will be offering a new Osage language course to its students. Students will learn a foundation in the Osage spelling, grammar, vocabulary, history and culture. Corey Maker, a member of Osage Nation, will be teaching the course. Maker studied the Osage language under the mentorship...
News On 6
Tulsa Plans To Use Grant To Build Trails Along Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa has received $16 million to build out trails along the Arkansas River. News on 6's McKenzie Gladney joins us live with what people can expect.
News On 6
Man Killed In Highway 412 Crash Friday Identified By OHP
Update 8/13/22 5:50 p.m.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released new details regarding a deadly Tulsa crash Friday on Highway 412. Troopers said Mark Hopkins, 60, of Tulsa, died at the scene of the crash near 65th W. Ave. around 7 p.m. According to the OHP report, Hopkins was speeding east...
News On 6
Time Travelers Vintage Expo Hosts Inaugural Event At Cain's Ballroom
People had the chance to go back in time on Sunday at the Time Travelers Vintage Expo. Cain's Ballroom in Downtown Tulsa hosted the event from 11 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There were vintage items to browse and buy from clothing to accessories to home goods and records. Vendors also...
News On 6
Pott., Lincoln Co. District Attorney Allan Grubb Submits Resignation
Pottawatomie and Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb has submitted his resignation to Governor Kevin Stitt. Grubb's last day will be September 30. This comes after the Oklahoma Multicounty Grand Jury released a “accusation for removal” against Grubb back in July. The report alleged Grubb violated the rights...
