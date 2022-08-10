Read full article on original website
Related
'Inflation Reduction Act' explained
What does the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats mean for Illinois and the rest of the country? FOX 32's political editor Mike Flannery explains.
Shortage of afterschool staff causing 'crisis' in Illinois
Illinois school support staff are sounding the alarm ahead of this school year over the shortage of afterschool care workers.
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
Officials announced plans for Illinois's biggest-ever solar power facility, nearly 200 miles south of Chicago. City hall has agreed to buy some of the energy to power publicly-owned assets, including O'Hare and Midway airports.
Chicago's Muslim community concerned over New Mexico killings
The murders of four Muslim men in New Mexico is hitting home Monday. Chicago's Muslim community is raising the red flags about safety as the manhunt for the killers spreads nationwide.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas girl sworn in as police officer before 7th chemo round for neuroblastoma
GRANITE SHOALS, Texas - There's a new officer in Granite Shoals, and she's only five years old. Isabella was sworn in as a member of the Granite Shoals Police Department during a city council meeting earlier this week before she was due to begin a seventh round of chemotherapy. She received a real GSPD custom-made badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.
Anne Heche declared brain dead after crashing into California home
Anne Heche's representatives told FOX 11 that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two was declared brain dead on Thursday night and has been kept on life support, so she can donate her organs.
New project aims to prevent flooding in Robbins
On Friday, a number of leaders marked a step forward in preventing flooding in the south suburbs of Chicago.
Houston nurse in deadly LA crash that killed 6, charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Monday announced charges against Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old nurse from Houston who police say ran a red light and plowed her speeding Mercedes through a busy intersection in Windsor Hills causing a deadly crash. Six people were...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0