Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police

Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
OAK LAWN, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
