cwbchicago.com
Skateboard groper says he targeted women in ‘hot and short’ clothing: prosecutors
The man accused of groping women in the downtown area while riding a one-wheeled motorized skateboard told Chicago police he targeted women who wore “hot and short” clothing that “they looked good in,” according to prosecutors. Victor Manuel-Reyes, 36, was ordered to pay a $4,000 bail...
cwbchicago.com
Armed men tried to rob a couple at luxury hotel, then carjacked a man in Streeterville: CPD reports
Armed men tried to rob two people at a luxury downtown hotel early Sunday, then carjacked a driver in Streeterville minutes later, according to Chicago police reports. No arrests have been made, and CWBChicago has learned that the local police district had no patrol cars available to launch timely responses to the crimes.
3 shot in parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night. According to a park spokesperson, shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle then immediately drove away. Six Flags security and...
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
Chicago police are warning the city's Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods about recent armed robberies.
Kia and Hyundai thefts on the rise amid TikTok challenge teaching how to steal vehicles, police say
Cook County saw a 767% increase in thefts of these cars since last year, the sheriff says.
Shooting reported at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee
Illinois State Police say they responded Sunday night to Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for a reported shooting.
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, police say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
Illinois State Police say they found West Englewood woman's stolen Kia, but she wasn't told
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Ms. Juanita Blalock's car was stolen from in front of her house in West Englewood this past Sunday after she returned from church. We told you her story on Thursday. She was one of hundreds of Kia and Hyundai drivers victimized by a spike in car thefts in Cook County and beyond this summer. It so happens that CBS 2's Tara Molina got a call from Illinois State Police after our Thursday story aired. It turns out state police found the 2020 Kia Sportage early this week – but no one called Blalock until we got involved....
Car Thefts in Cook County For Two Types of Vehicles Are Up 767%. Why? Social Media, Sheriff Says
The Chicago area this summer has seen a huge spike in car thefts according to Cook County Sheriff's office. However, according to a press release, only two types of vehicles are at risk: Kia and Hyundai. "Since July 1, there have been 642 reported thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles...
Police Issue Warning to Kia and Hyundai Drivers After Surge In Thefts Across Cook County
A social media challenge has led to a surge of thefts of some Kia and Hyundai vehicles in Cook County, with authorities saying such crimes have risen a startling 767%. Hundreds of people in Cook County had their Hyundai or Kia vehicles stolen this summer, including a suburban man whose car was stolen right in front of his house.
3 men killed, 1 injured in South Shore hit-and-run
CHICAGO — Three men were killed and another injured after a hit-and-run crash in the city’s South Shore neighborhood. Police said the crash happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of S. Jeffery, when a sedan traveling southbound struck four men. Three men were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where […]
Disturbing video shows moment several struck in deadly Chicago hit-and-run; 2 of 3 killed ID'd
Three men were killed and another was hurt in a crash on the city's South Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
I-88 shooting: 4 wounded on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say
Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning on the I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.
Teen boy shot during attempted robbery in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot during an attempted robbery Saturday evening in Lawndale on the West Side. About 6 p.m., the boy, 17, was walking outside when another male approached him near an alley in the 1100 block of South Pulaski Road and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires multiple shots into vehicle, killing 38-year-old man on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Washington Heights Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of West 95th Street. At about 10:38 p.m., a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on 95th Street when an unknown male fired shots from the sidewalk, police said. The man...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Oak Lawn residents offer staunch support for police
Oak Lawn residents came out in force to offer support for the village’s police department after a well-publicized arrest of a teen following a traffic stop last month. Residents jammed the Oak Lawn Village Hall for the board meeting Tuesday morning to provide testimony in support of officers after the arrest of Hadi Abuatelah, 17, of Palos Hills, on July 27 after a traffic stop. Police pulled over the vehicle Abuatelah was a passenger in at a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Highway.
