‘It hurts a lot’: Nonprofit works to restore abandoned graveyard for families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue was abandoned decades ago. A local nonprofit called Friends of Eastern Cemetery works to make sure no family is forgotten. Founder Andy Harpole said he started the nonprofit in 2013. “The reason we do it is because all of the people here...
Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood. Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.
Annual St. Joe’s picnic takes place this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands flood Frankfort Avenue for the 173rd St. Joe’s Picnic for the Kids Saturday. The annual event raises money to support St. Joseph Children’s Home. The organization’s goal is to raise money to help children find their forever homes. “We have children that...
Family continues search for Andrea Knabel 3 years after she went missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To honor and remember Andrea Knabel, her family will be walking the same route the same time when she went missing. Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on August 13, 2019. Andrea Knabel’s family was able to trace where and when she last walked the...
Free school uniform giveaway Saturday at Roots 101 African American Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Roots 101 African American Museum is hosting a school uniform giveaway Saturday put on by Personalized Princess Services. It’s not just uniforms. There will also be princesses and heroes ready to take pictures and free food. The business has been taking donations and raising...
Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
Oldham County native helps Yew Dell Botanical Gardens with project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is working with a national company to transform the area around it’s iconic castle, but that national company has a local tie. Lead architect Richard Hartlage grew up just two miles from the gardens in Crestwood. He would visit there often...
Basketball camp continues Ahmad Price’s legacy
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to I-264 East at Breckinridge Lane on a report of a crash, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
Make Ends Meet: Insulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been a summer of record heat across the country leading many to seek new ways to stay cool without busting their budget on air conditioning. Soon there will be a chill in the air that will then send us seeking ways to keep warm and that too can break the bank.
Grants available for downtown Jeffersonville residents for home maintenance, upgrades
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Grants are available to downtown Jeffersonville residents to help with home maintenance repairs and upgrades. Our partners at the News and Tribune reported that the funding is available through the Front Porch Project. The Front Porch Project is a partnership between Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association and...
Man arrested in connection to double shooting at Fern Valley Days Inn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Fern Valley Days Inn. According to court documents, Ralph Dulak is being charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern...
LMPD says suspicious device in downtown Louisville has been rendered safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspicious package found at a TARC bus stop forced street closures in downtown Louisville during the morning rush hour and into the early afternoon has been declared safe, according to Louisville Metro police. MetroSafe said the suspicious package was found in the area of 5th...
18-year-old arrested after Jeffersontown High School threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened Jeffersontown High School on social media. According to the Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders, Jeffersontown police arrested David Joseph Horsmann, 18, after he made a threat on social media stating “shooting up Jtown High School.”. Horsmann...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. Lara was...
Baptist Health Urgent Care & ER hosts ribbon cutting event at new Jeffersonville location
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WAVE) - Baptist Health celebrated the opening of Jeffersonville’s first hybrid emergency room and urgent care facility on Friday. According to the release, the new hybrid ER and urgent care center will allow patients to receive both emergent and non-emergent services under one roof. This unique care...
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a body was found burned near the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday morning. Arson investigators said firefighters were called to respond to the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. on a report of a brush fire. After the fire...
