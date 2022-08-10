ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

Wave 3

Annual St. Joe’s picnic takes place this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands flood Frankfort Avenue for the 173rd St. Joe’s Picnic for the Kids Saturday. The annual event raises money to support St. Joseph Children’s Home. The organization’s goal is to raise money to help children find their forever homes. “We have children that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Free school uniform giveaway Saturday at Roots 101 African American Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Roots 101 African American Museum is hosting a school uniform giveaway Saturday put on by Personalized Princess Services. It’s not just uniforms. There will also be princesses and heroes ready to take pictures and free food. The business has been taking donations and raising...
Wave 3

Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street. When officers arrived to the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Basketball camp continues Ahmad Price’s legacy

‘It hurts a lot’: Nonprofit works to restore abandoned graveyard for families. Nonprofit Friends of Eastern Cemetery tries their best to clean up the nearly 30 acre property each week but says they need more volunteers. WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Sunday, August 14, 2022. Updated: 1 hour ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release. First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to I-264 East at Breckinridge Lane on a report of a crash, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street. LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: Insulation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It has been a summer of record heat across the country leading many to seek new ways to stay cool without busting their budget on air conditioning. Soon there will be a chill in the air that will then send us seeking ways to keep warm and that too can break the bank.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested after Jeffersontown High School threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he allegedly threatened Jeffersontown High School on social media. According to the Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders, Jeffersontown police arrested David Joseph Horsmann, 18, after he made a threat on social media stating “shooting up Jtown High School.”. Horsmann...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning. According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. Lara was...
LOUISVILLE, KY

