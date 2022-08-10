Read full article on original website
Christine Faber
Christine Faber, age 68, of Inwood, Iowa, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence in Inwood after a long battle with cancer. Her funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, August 15, at Inwood Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Eisinga officiating. Burial will follow at Richland Cemetery of Inwood. Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1:00-3:00 PM on Sunday, August 14, at Inwood CRC.
Ruth Helmers
Ruth Helmers age 92 of Sibley, Iowa died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, IA. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Sibley, IA. A prayer service will take place prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow the prayer service at the Holman Township Cemetery at Sibley, IA.
Mary Korthals
Mary Korthals, age 93, of George, IA died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in George, IA. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th at the Lyon County First Presbyterian Church rural George, IA, with Pastor Brian Schafer officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. for family and friends in the church cemetery.
Second Man Charged In Ruthven Death To Take Plea Deal
Emmetsburg, Iowa — The second defendant charged with the murder of a Washington, Iowa man east of Spencer two years ago has changed his plea as part of a plea bargain. On July 22, 2020, Palo Alto County authorities received a report of a possible body in Virgin Lake, south of Ruthven (about 12 miles east of Spencer). Upon arrival, deputies discovered a body about 25 feet from shore. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called and the body, later identified as 27-year-old Rollin J. (RJ) Bontrager of Washington, Iowa, was removed from the lake and transported to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. An autopsy determined the 27-year-old had been beaten to death.
