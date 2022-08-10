Read full article on original website
The Rock Jumpstarts Holiday Season, Young Bucks Miss AJ Styles, Dana Brooke Talks RAW | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, August 14, 2022. - Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, is assuming another mantle: Dwanta Claus. The Rock revealed on Instagram that the Christmas shoot for his Teremana tequila is due to kick off. Getting late and getting tired but time...
Blake Christian Under ROH/AEW Deal
Another former NXT name is under a deal with ROH/AEW Fightful has learned. 25-year old Blake Christian has been working a variety of promotions, including AEW, ROH, IMPACT, NJPW, GCW, and Jim Crockett Promotions since his 2021 WWE release. However, sources this past weekend surrounding the Starrcast show indicated that Christian is under an agreement with All Elite Wrestling, tied to the Ring of Honor promotion.
Jeff Cobb Crunches The Numbers And Reveals The Formula For How He Will Win NJPW G1 Climax 32 A-Block
Jeff Cobb crunches the numbers. With the G1 Climax 32 Tournament wrapping up in the next few days, Jeff Cobb, Who currently has a record of 3-3, with 6 points recently crunched the numbers in a post-match interview on August 13, Cobb astutely detailed how he was going to get the win for the A-block. This mathematical expertise would make Scott Steiner jealous.
Triple H Expected To Remain Aggressive In Acquiring WWE Talent
Triple H has clearly been aggressive in his new roles, and that doesn't look to stop any time soon. Triple H was able to retain Iyo Sky, re-sign Dakota Kai at the last minute to revive a stable that Vince McMahon shot down, bring back Max Dupri to Maximum Male Models after Vince McMahon nixed that, and re-sign Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
Despite Injuries Plaguing AEW In 2022, Tony Khan Considers 2020 His Most Difficult Year Promoting
In spite of injuries, Tony Khan says 2022 pales in comparison to the difficulties of 2020. This has been a difficult year for AEW, as many of its top stars including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Kris Statlander have all been dealing with injuries this year. This year also saw the departure of Cody Rhodes, one of the founding fathers of the promotion, depart AEW and his return to WWE.
WWE Rivals Preview, Carmelo Hayes Shouts Out Hit Row, Latest SmackDown LowDown | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 13, 2022:. - WWE content will continue on A&E Network tomorrow with an episode of Biography about D-Generation X and an episode of WWE Rivals centered around Triple H and Mick Foley. You can see a preview for the latter in the video above.
NWA USA Stream And Results (8/13): Ricky Morton vs. VSK, The Country Gentlemen In Tag Action
NWA USA Results (8/13) “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana def. Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus. Wrecking Ball Legursky is thinking about a singles run with Jay Bradley on the shelf. Jamie Stanley hosts Stanley’s Drill with May Valentine and Aron Stevens. Kerry Morton...
Chris Harris: WWE Wanted To Erase People's TNA Past When I Came In As Braden Walker
'Wildcat' Chris Harris recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast about his name change in WWE and feeling like he never quite got the opportunity that he deserved. While not being extremely active in the professional wrestling scene anymore, Chris Harris had performed at the IMPACT Against...
AEW Fight Forever News: Story Mode, Who Made The Cover Art, Minigames
AEW revealed their Fight Forever game cover, which we've gained some more information about. Fightful Select learned that THQ Nordic's team designed the cover, as opposed to All Elite Wrestling's graphics team. People within AEW didn't even know until the cover was leaked the day before that the cover athletes would be featured, and that goes for the actual athletes themselves.
Matt Hardy: Triple H Taking Over WWE Is A Game-Changer, He's More Tuned In To 2022 Wrestling
Matt Hardy talks about Triple H assuming control of WWE creative. 2022 will always be remembered as the year that Vince McMahon retired. In his place, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are Co-CEOs of WWE and Triple H has taken over creative. In the weeks since these shake-ups, many in the world of wrestling have commented on the move and the potential impact Vince McMahon's retirement will have on the wrestling world as a whole.
IMPACT Emergence 2022 Full Show Results & Review Podcast | Denise Salcedo & Stephen Jensen
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Emergence 2022!
Top Dolla Discusses How The WWE Return Of Hit Row Came About
On Friday's WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis, & B-Fab) were back in WWE. The group, along with Swerve Strickland, were released in November 2021 shortly after moving from NXT to WWE SmackDown at the 2021 WWE Draft. With Strickland in AEW, "The OG 3" got back...
Deonna Purrazzo Praises NXT Tag Team, Hopes To See Two New Knockouts Form A Team
Deonna Purrazzo talks about the formation of VXT on IMPACT Wrestling television and gives some praise to an NXT women's tag team that has been broken through on NXT 2.0. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green are VXT. now, on IMPACT TV, they have been given the opportunity to make an impact in the tag team division, similar to how they wanted to do when they were both in NXT.
Karrion Kross Sends A Message, Parker Boudreaux Dominates | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, August 12, 2022:. - Karrion Kross sent a message to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre after he returned to WWE and attacked the latter last week. He stated that the two men are the "chosen ones" while he and Scarlett Bordeaux were cast out and forgotten about. Kross made it clear that, during their time away for the company, they've been preparing, and now that they're back, he's going to show them at everyone pays the toll.
AEW Fight Forever Showcase Trailer Revealed
Official gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever has been released. On Friday, THQ Nordic revealed gameplay footage for AEW Fight Forever. The footage showed Tony Schiavone and Britt Baker playing the game with Baker's video game model beating up Adam Cole's video game model. Mini games were also highlighted in the trailer.
AEW Talent Haven't Heard From MJF Since His Dynamite Promo In LA
MJF has effectively vanished from the wrestling scene. Fightful has followed up numerous times about where MJF has been since his post-Double or Nothing promo on AEW Dynamite. We've not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he's not communicated with them whatsoever.
CM Punk Is Back, WWE Returns, AEW Quake By The Lake | Grapsody Podcast 8/13/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for August 13, 2022!
Billy Corgan On EmPowerrr: Some People Like To Throw Their Weight Around, I Don’t Grovel
Billy Corgan speaks about working with other companies on the EmPowerrr event. NWA EmPowerrr was a groundbreaking event for wrestling in general as it was one of the few all-women's pay-per-view events to ever be hosted. The event featured talent from AEW, IMPACT, Ring Of Honor, and more. In a...
Vincent On Honor No More's Match At IMPACT Emergence: Win Or Lose, It Will Be Interesting
No matter what happens with Honor No More at IMPACT Wrestling Emergence, Vincent says it will be interesting. The faction, which features several former ROH stars like Matt Taven and PCO, arrived at IMPACT Hard To Kill in January. Since then, the group has wrought havoc through a series of attacks. Eddie Edwards turned on IMPACT and joined the group. Honor No More has been feuding with Bullet Club in recent weeks, and the two stables will collide in a high-stakes match at Emergence. If Honor No More loses, the group will be forced to disband.
Roxanne Perez On Her NXT Run So Far: It's Been Surreal And Really Cool, I'm Thankful
Roxanne Perez is living the dream in WWE. Perez, formerly known as Rok-C, had a breakout year in 2021 when she became the ROH Women's World Champion by winning the tournament for the title. ROH subsequently went on hiatus, and Rok-C competed for MLW and IMPACT Wrestling before WWE officially signed her in March. The company renamed her Roxanne Perez, and she debuted in April.
