Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
fox46.com
Mecklenburg County judge accused of shoving delivery truck driver at courthouse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mecklenburg County judge’s campaign for re-election might’ve just taken a turn for the worse. New Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports say Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best allegedly shoved a delivery truck driver in a parking lot dispute at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.
fox46.com
Millions in FEMA funding coming for climate infrastructure in Gastonia
Officials say this money will help preserve the stream and bring residents and businesses peace of mind when big storms roll in. Millions in FEMA funding coming for climate infrastructure …. 8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance …. Juarez. Juarez residents stunned by gang attacks on civilians. Friday...
fox46.com
Lincoln County excessive force investigation - part 2
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office released video Friday of a May 28 arrest under investigation for excessive force. Lincoln County excessive force investigation – part …. ‘Wanted to give back’: Charlotte Spider-Man finds …. Iredell-Statesville Schools implementing new football …. 8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Alliance …...
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox46.com
22-year-old dies in SW Charlotte shooting, Saturday’s 3rd homicide
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday has been reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. near 7700 South Tryon Street in southwest Charlotte. 22-year-old Jamir Rucks was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to Atrium Main where he was later pronounced dead, around 7 a.m., according to the police report. Rucks was found inside a vehicle police say he was the driver of.
fox46.com
Missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl last seen with mother ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, police say
She was reportedly last seen with her biological mom, 35-year-old Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith. Missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl last seen with …. Millions in FEMA funding coming for climate infrastructure …. Charges dropped against man accused of murder of …. Will the federal government extend the pause on...
fox46.com
Mom arrested after missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl is found safe: PD
LANCASTER, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lancaster Police say a missing 3-year-old girl who had last been seen Friday morning with her mother who officials say was ‘prohibited’ from contacting her, has been found safe. Police said Zoya Meredith went missing around 8:50 a.m. on Friday. She...
fox46.com
Sunday Outlook: Relief from the heat as CLT temps cool
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Ahhhh, we’re continuing to bask in some relief from the heat!. After a cool start, expect another pleasant day ahead! Humidity stays low under partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A shower is possible to the north today, but...
Comments / 0