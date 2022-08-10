Read full article on original website
4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
Lexington firefighters are always prepared to help places like Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The flooding in eastern Kentucky required Lexington firefighters to step up and help. Captain Brett Gavin with the Lexington Fire Department said it was a humbling experience. Gavin was the liaison for Perry County. “We’re making sure they’re taking the needs of the community down below,...
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WATCH | Breathitt Co. flood-related death raises mental health concerns
WATCH | Breathitt Co. flood-related death raises mental health concerns. WATCH | EKU's SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood.
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the side of a building in Lexington, love notes to eastern Kentucky were written in chalk. This was a way for people to show their support for the flood victims. Anne Livengood with Kentucky for Kentucky said when devastation occurs, it effects so many people.
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
God’s Pantry Food Bank loads 1M pounds of food, water to eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More help is on the way for eastern Kentucky. Big time donors are pouring in more than a million dollars’ worth of food and water to those impacted by the devastating floods. About a dozen major food corporations from across the country are giving away...
VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera
WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU's SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood.
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington. According to officials, an electric scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:00 on Saturday morning at 582 West Main Street. Police say that the person on the scooter was transported...
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim, 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.,...
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
Man arrested after Lexington police respond to stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lexington. Police say officers were called to the Jenkins Alley area around 9:20 Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non-life threatening injuries.
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another shooting in downtown Lexington—this time in broad daylight. Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Witnesses said the gunfire started at East Short...
Western Hills excited for fresh start after 2-8 season
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After finishing with just two wins for the second straight season, Western Hills is ready for a fresh start. The Wolverines went 2-8 last season and 2-5 in the COVID-shortened season in 2020. In Wan’Dale Robinson’s final season with Western Hills in 2018, they won seven...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday evening everyone! Our cold front has descended upon us leaving us looking good and feeling even better. This will continue into Saturday as well. Let’s get into it! Throughout the afternoon and evening, we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will drop...
Experience breeds confidence for Bourbon County Colonels
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Experience can be key in high school football, and that’s why there is a ton of confidence at Bourbon County, with 13 seniors on their 34-man roster. “We’ve got vets now that know what to do,” said head coach David Jones. “They know what to expect. They know what not to do. It’s been a blessing to be able to have 13 seniors.”
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A break from the heat & rain
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures look absolutely wonderful! You will find highs in the 70s and lows might even reach the 40s. This is the airmass that we have been telling you about since earlier this week. It took two cold fronts passing through the region but we are here and it’s fantastic! Those high temperatures will fall well below what we normally see for this time of year. Most of us should come in around 87 degrees and we won’t even hit 80 in some cases today and through next week.
Stoops adamantly defends program in response to Calipari
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has been publicly feuding with head men’s basketball coach John Calipari. On Thursday, Calipari said Kentucky is a basketball school and that it has always been that way. He was pushing for upgrades to his practice facility and said he hopes the Wildcats win 10 games and go to bowl games, but that UK is a basketball school.
