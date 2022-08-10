ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

WKYT 27

4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a tale as old as time, when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. That’s exactly what Lane Howard did on Saturday. Lane’s mother, Ashley Howard, says this isn’t his first lemonade stand. “We started last year just for fun, just...
WKYT 27

Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WKYT 27

WATCH | Breathitt Co. flood-related death raises mental health concerns

Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. Officers say a woman in a...
WKYT 27

Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
WKYT 27

VIDEO: WKYT viewer captures fire at vacant house on camera

WATCH | Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop. WATCH | EKU’s SAFE emergency fund helping students affected by flooding. Updated: 18 hours ago. Eastern Kentucky University student Kandis Jenkins lost her home in the flood. WATCH |...
WKYT 27

Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
WKYT 27

Early morning crash in downtown Lex, one hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person was left seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Lexington. According to officials, an electric scooter collided with a vehicle at around 2:00 on Saturday morning at 582 West Main Street. Police say that the person on the scooter was transported...
WKYT 27

Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim, 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.,...
WKYT 27

Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
WKYT 27

Man arrested after Lexington police respond to stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing in Lexington. Police say officers were called to the Jenkins Alley area around 9:20 Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with what’s described as non-life threatening injuries.
WKYT 27

Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another shooting in downtown Lexington—this time in broad daylight. Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts of wanton endangerment and fleeing. He was also wanted on outstanding warrants. Witnesses said the gunfire started at East Short...
WKYT 27

Western Hills excited for fresh start after 2-8 season

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After finishing with just two wins for the second straight season, Western Hills is ready for a fresh start. The Wolverines went 2-8 last season and 2-5 in the COVID-shortened season in 2020. In Wan’Dale Robinson’s final season with Western Hills in 2018, they won seven...
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A really nice day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday evening everyone! Our cold front has descended upon us leaving us looking good and feeling even better. This will continue into Saturday as well. Let’s get into it! Throughout the afternoon and evening, we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temps will drop...
WKYT 27

Experience breeds confidence for Bourbon County Colonels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Experience can be key in high school football, and that’s why there is a ton of confidence at Bourbon County, with 13 seniors on their 34-man roster. “We’ve got vets now that know what to do,” said head coach David Jones. “They know what to expect. They know what not to do. It’s been a blessing to be able to have 13 seniors.”
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A break from the heat & rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures look absolutely wonderful! You will find highs in the 70s and lows might even reach the 40s. This is the airmass that we have been telling you about since earlier this week. It took two cold fronts passing through the region but we are here and it’s fantastic! Those high temperatures will fall well below what we normally see for this time of year. Most of us should come in around 87 degrees and we won’t even hit 80 in some cases today and through next week.
WKYT 27

Stoops adamantly defends program in response to Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has been publicly feuding with head men’s basketball coach John Calipari. On Thursday, Calipari said Kentucky is a basketball school and that it has always been that way. He was pushing for upgrades to his practice facility and said he hopes the Wildcats win 10 games and go to bowl games, but that UK is a basketball school.
