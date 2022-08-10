Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Dog Days of Summer Dance Festival
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Enjoy watching a variety of dance creations outdoors this summer. The Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts is creating a new free festival in partnership with the SPCA of Northern Nevada that the whole family can enjoy. Adam Cates and Dennyse Sewell with the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts visited KOLO 8 to talk about the three-day event.
KOLO TV Reno
Saturday Weather
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A quiet August weekend and a good time to get outside. Seasonably warm temperatures and breezes Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms come to Mono and Mineral counties on Monday. Reno’s best chance for storms comes Tuesday.
KOLO TV Reno
House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80. The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue. The fire...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
KOLO TV Reno
Galena fire progress stopped; one home burned
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -7:10 P.M. UPDATE Fire crews have stopped the Joy Lake Fire from advancing, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. Fire crews are making good progress. A home on Snow Flower Drive was burned. Evacuees who need a place to stay can go to the back parking lot...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe’s Weibel sets fastest known time on Tahoe Rim Trail
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As Amber Weibel laces her running shoes, a smile spreads across her face. One of the best endurance runners in the Tahoe area, she looks over at her two 4-year-olds and wonders if they’re thinking, “Why does mommy keep disappearing into the woods?”
KOLO TV Reno
Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Minden concert will raise money for wildland firefighters
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Coors Banquet will be hosting a free concert to raise money for wildland firefighters, headlined by country music singer Morgan Evans. The concert will be on Aug. 20 at the Carson Valley Inn Casino in Minden. All ages are invited to attend, and it is open to the public. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Concert held for family, friends and community who have helped in the search for Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday a complimentary concert was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Truckee Regional Park in honor of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who now has been missing for more than a week. The concert is called Kountry for Kiely and a Instagram post from @findkielyrodni reads: “In gratitude, we […]
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Reno, NV — 20 Top Places!
Nothing starts a leisurely weekend in Reno quite like a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re dealing with a hangover or fueling up for a day of skiing, this city has a plethora of tantalizing brunch options. And, guess what?. We’re helping you snag the best brunch in Reno by featuring...
2news.com
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
KOLO TV Reno
NSP seeks witnesses in fatal crash near Lemmon Drive
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 2:56 P.M. UPDATE.: Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to a fatal crash on U.S. 395 near Lemmon Drive. They say the accident occurred around 11:00 a.m. and involved a gray four-door 1992 Mazda traveling southbound from Red Rock. Nevada State Police said one person died in the crash and one was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
KOLO TV Reno
Five week gas main replacement on Grand Canyon Boulevard to begin next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy will begin work to replace a gas main at Grand Canyon Boulevard in Reno on Monday. The project will take approximately five weeks and will require traffic controls on Grand Canyon Boulevard, Liston Avenue, Yori Avenue, Chaska Drive, and Colorado River Boulevard. Crews will...
Family desperate to find woman who went missing after Reno trip
PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a Yuba City area woman is desperate for answers after she and her ex-boyfriend went missing. Police and family said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja went to Hot August Nights in Reno and planned to return the night of Aug. 7. “Feeling like a […]
Pool facility returning to Moana — finally | Reno Memo
Support local journalism for a few bucks a week, do some crossword puzzles on newsprint, and read some news along the way -- check out the latest RGJ print subscription deals here. Public pool facilities are set to return to south(ish) Reno after a 15-year absence. Construction is underway on new aquatic facilities at Moana Springs, a spot where Renoites came to swim for literally a century until facilities were closed in 2007. (Finally, south Reno residents...
