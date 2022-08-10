Read full article on original website
'Anything can happen in the general' — county candidates look ahead
John Eger - 1,636 votes. It was a big night on Tuesday for Winona County Auditor-Treasurer candidate Chelsi Wilbright, who more than doubled her opponents’ vote totals. In a close race to avoid elimination, John Eger beat out Gabe Vargas by less than 100 votes, meaning Eger and Wilbright will advance to the general election in November.
Local results from primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday
It was primary election day in Minnesota Tuesday, and in local results from Tuesday’s election, a primary was required for the Austin City Council At-Large seat as three candidates were vying for two spots in the November general election, and it was former 1st Ward City Councilman Oballa Oballa receiving 1,637 votes, current At-Large City Councilman Jeff Austin receiving 1,569 votes and David Schenck receiving 626 votes. In the primary for State Senate in District 23, Republican Gene Dornink received 5,874 votes, or 71.5% to challenger Lisa Hanson’s 2,342 votes, or 28.5%. In Mower County, Dornink received 1,960 votes, or 77.4% to Hanson’s 572 votes, or 22.6%. Dornink, who is currently the Senator from District 27 will face Democrat Brandon Lawhead of Austin, who did not face a primary challenge on Tuesday and received 5,882 votes.
La Crescent's Wagon Wheel bridge nears finish line
La Crescent’s $3.5 million bike/pedestrian bridge spanning Highway 61/14 is planned to open by the end of August. La Crescent city officials are planning to hold a dedication and ribbon-cutting event later in September. The Wagon Wheel Bridge's opening marks the end of phase three of the four-phase Wagon...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Corps seeks public comments on Big Lake restoration project
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on the Lower Pool 4 Big Lake Habitat Rehabilitation and Enhancement Project and will host a public meeting on August 29 from 6-8 p.m. at Wabasha-Kellogg High School. Wabasha-Kellogg High School is located at 2113 Hiawatha Drive East in Wabasha.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Local COVID update
COVID cases are down in Winona County and up in Trempealeau County in the latest reports. Also this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control relaxed some of its guidance for quarantine and isolation. Winona County. Winona County had 73 confirmed COVID cases the week of August 6, the latest...
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
An 18-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Goodhue County, Minnesota on Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the collision happened on Hwy. 60 at County 1 Blvd. in Wanamingo Township at about 8:48 a.m., with an 18-year-old from Zumbrota killed in the crash. She has been identified...
Woman Accused of Defrauding Olmsted County Sent to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Byron woman who was recently accused of defrauding the Olmsted County jail through a forged check has been ordered to serve a 95-month prison sentence for a previous conviction. An Olmsted County judge yesterday revoked 33-year-old Chrysten Doney's probation and executed a nearly eight-year...
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
New Twin Cities restaurant opening in Rochester on Wednesday
ROCHESTER, Minn.- The list of dining options just got bigger in The Med City. A new Twin Cities gourmet burger restaurant is opening on Wednesday in Rochester. It's called "Red Cow" and is located in the Berkman Hotel. Owner Luke Shimp calls it a 21st century tavern filled with craft...
Rochester man arrested for drugs chews pills on the way to Olmsted jail
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Monday. At about 4:18 p.m. Aug. 8, Rochester police pulled a vehicle over because of expired registration and a quick lane change with no signal on 37th Street NW. The vehicle was "slow to stop," Capt....
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
