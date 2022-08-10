Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Potential Megaflood in California
How would California be impacted by a catastrophic flooding event also known as an “ArkStorm” or megaflood?. New research by Science Advances suggests that there will be much higher rain rates and Sierra runoff potential due to a warming climate as noted by Dr. Daniel Swain’s research. There will also be a risk for more intense storms and increasing flooding risk due to a warming climate.
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Prepare to Strike in Northern California Monday
Kaiser Permanente mental health care workers in Northern California are poised to strike Monday. On Sunday, members of the National Union Of Healthcare Workers or NUHW made picket signs and prepared to walk off the job indefinitely starting Monday. About 2,000 psychologists, therapists, counselors and social workers said they want...
NBC Bay Area
Mask Mandate Debate: Bay Area Schools Decide Whether or Not to Bring Back Masks
As students around the Bay head back to school, every district has an extra decision to make about whether or not to make masks mandatory in class. Students in both the Franklin McKinley and Alum Rock school districts in San Jose will begin the year with masks, giving some parents a sense of relief.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Cruz Starbucks Workers Go on Strike
Santa Cruz Starbucks workers began a three-day strike Saturday. The Starbucks, located on Ocean and Water streets in Santa Cruz was the first store in California to vote to join a union. On Saturday, it became the first store in California to go on strike. Workers said that Starbucks is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
Kaiser Mental Health Workers Set to Strike Monday
Mental health workers at Kaiser Permanente say it is likely they will strike Monday. About 2,000 psychologists, therapists, counselors and social workers put Kaiser on notice Aug. 2 that they would strike in two weeks if demands weren't met. The open-ended strike is set to start Monday at hospitals throughout...
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Luxury High Rise Experiences Flooding Again
It was deja vu for people who live in 33 Tehama Apartments, a luxury high-rise in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood. The building had some flooding issues for the second time in recent months. Video taken Wednesday night showed flooding inside the high rise. The developer told NBC Bay Area...
Good News Network
San Francisco Will Consider Ending All Prosecution of Psychedelic Drug Use
City lawmakers of San Francisco have introduced legislation that would significantly move forward the decriminalization of psychedelic substances. The bill will hopefully reduce non-violent drug prosecution, and make it easier for health practitioners to utilize the powerful therapeutic benefits which substances like psilocybin, ketamine, and DMT have been proven to have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Garlic Festival debuts in Stockton Saturday. Here's what to know.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
NBC Bay Area
Longtime San Francisco Club Worries Proposed Bike Lane May Hurt Business
A popular San Francisco club is worried that a suggestion to create a safer space for bicyclists could put a big dent in their business. Ramona Downey is one of the owners of rock club Bottom of the Hill, located in the San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood. The club has played host to its fair share of celebrity bands including the Bay Area’s own Green Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime
An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
iheart.com
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
Rescue effort for possible drowning in Rio Vista turns into recovery operation
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
NBC Bay Area
Business Owners in San Francisco's Chinatown Address Recent Spike in Crime
Business owners in San Francisco’s Chinatown said they are sick and tired of getting broken into. Asia Star Fantasy owner Nancy Yu said Friday that her business was the recent shop in the community that was targeted by robbers. She showed NBC Bay Area the most recent surveillance video of an organized burglary that took place at the business.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Jazz Summer Fest Returns
Organizers and visitors were getting back in rhythm Saturday at the San Jose Jazz Summer Fest, after the pandemic forced it to turn down the volume. About 5,000 people attended the festival Saturday, bringing a much-needed boost to businesses hit hard by the pandemic. San Jose resident Kevin Sunkett has...
NBC Bay Area
Demonstrators Hold Town Hall Meeting to Keep Oakland Elementary School Open
Almost a week into the new school year at Oakland Unified School District, community members continue to occupy an elementary school that the district planned to close at the end of last school year. It has been a tense couple of weeks at Parker Elementary School and after a physical...
thecentersquare.com
In San Francisco, some cops and firefighters make nearly half a million a year
(The Center Square) – An assistant chief of the fire department for the city of San Francisco made $458,223 in 2021, thanks in part to $193,883 in overtime as he led a group of 11 employees of the fire department who made more than $400,000 that year. One firefighter...
Comments / 0