ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Detention center employee age requirement lowered by new SC legislation

By Asia Wilson
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iQ1y_0hBDeMnY00

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — As law enforcement agencies across the state face staffing shortages, a new law could be the key in recruitment.

The new law, passed this summer, lowers the minimum age for certain detention and correction officer candidates to 18-years-old.

Some Upstate agencies said this will help a declining job applicant pool.

“Prior to this year, someone had to be 21 years of age to work in a local jail or a local detention center,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “[There were] lots of shortages in local jails across the state. There was some discussion with the General Assembly and Senate Bill 1092 was actually the bill that was passed.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state are in need of recruits.

“The job applicant pool for law enforcement overall has decreased. We’ve seen a decline over the last several years,” Sheriff Crenshaw said.

There’s also a demand for essential employees in Upstate jails.

“Speaking specifically for the detention center, we’re somewhere around 10 down,” said Captain David Baker with the Anderson County Sheriff Office Detention Bureau.

Baker said this new bill will be beneficial to their agency.

“It’s the ability to take a young eager individual who normally prior to this bill, wouldn’t have had the ability to participate in this program or career at that time. Wow, it’s available and it’s a huge asset for us,” Baker said.

“We are not unique here in Anderson, our short-staffing isn’t unique, so it does allow us another group for us to tap into,” Baker said. “We have the ability to start them in this environment here, send them down for training through class two certification and obtain that class two certification.”

“We had gotten up to about eight or nine openings,” Crenshaw said. “I think we are down now to about four or five open positions in our detention center. And for a staff of about 50, that can be substantial.”

“That can really put you in a bind on a particular shift, and trying to make sure all the shifts are adequately staffed and covered,” Crenshaw explained. “Some facilities across the state have large openings. This was certainly done as a hope to increase the applicant pool for law enforcement for local jail and detention centers.”

The new minimum age will help train and develop young talent, by starting employees as detention deputies.

“Maybe they don’t have a desire necessarily graduating high school to go straight to college–they can enter a law enforcement profession, law enforcement career. For Oconee County, that will be at a starting salary of $41,500,” said Crenshaw said.

“It gets them three years into the retirement system,” said Crenshaw. “Gets them three years into learning to communicate.”

“They learn that in a detention setting and then once they become 21, then they can then transfer to uniform patrol or become a sworn officer,” Crenshaw said.

The annual pay for the position in Anderson County is $44,500, Baker told 7News.

“To already start making a salary to have their own benefits, you know, it’s a huge thing,” Baker said. “You know if you have a family, an 18 year old or 19 year old that might have just graduated high school or went on to get their associate degree, now it’s their foot in the door. They have a got the opportunity to earn pretty good salary, have fringe benefits–start building retirement,” Baker said.

It’s a system built to help the next generation, while helping lift burdens in agencies across the state.

“Hopefully start recruiting, start going to career centers, high schools and for those students–like I say–that have made up their mind not to further their education at this point, we’ve got a spot for them here in Oconee County or in any detention center,” Crenshaw said.

Both agencies said they are ready to hire candidates and doing so right now.

To learn how to jumpstart your career in this field, click here for Anderson County and here for Oconee County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement chases stolen U-Haul across 2 states, suspect charged

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in Cherokee County on Friday afternoon. Deputies said the chase began when officers in North Carolina spotted a U-Haul truck that had been reported stolen in Mecklenburg County,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged

SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Government
County
Oconee County, SC
County
Anderson County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Government
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detention Centers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The General Assembly#Senate
WRDW-TV

12 sentenced in drug conspiracies run out of S.C. prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Twelve defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and been sentenced to additional prison time, according to authorities. The cases are part of the “Prison Empire” and “Graceland” conspiracies indicted by the state grand jury.
ALLENDALE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Post and Courier

Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBKO

Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in South Carolina. On Thursday, WHNS reports that environmental enforcement officers were called about a black and tan puppy, approximately 6 to 7 weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster in Spartanburg County.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Florida woman’s dog lost in SC crash found weeks later

RICHBURG, S.C. (AP) — On July 17, a tiny dog from Florida named “Goofuss” ran from a car that had been involved in a crash on Interstate 77 in rural Chester County in South Carolina. There were tears. There were searches. There were Facebook posts. And there were good people doing good things for a stranger they […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy